Vape Aware™ Introduces the New Portal for Vape Producers and Supply Chain Partners
The launch of the Vape Aware™ portal for vape manufacturers and supply chain partners marks a significant milestone in our mission to improve product compliance and safety within the vape industry.”LIVERPOOL, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vape Aware™, a vape product compliance solution that aids transparency of data for vape product compliance in the UK, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new portal for vape manufacturers and supply chain partners. Building on the success of the Vape Aware™ regulatory portal, which provides essential tools to UK enforcement agencies such as Trading Standards aiding in the enforcement against illicit vape product, the second portal will further accelerate the company’s mission to improve vape product compliance and safety.
— David Lawson, Director of Vape Database, the company behind Vape Aware™”.
Applying UK regulatory requirements and promoting transparency are crucial for driving positive change in the vape industry. The new Vape Aware™ portal addresses these needs by helping manufacturers and distributors ensure the safety and integrity of their products. By testing their products' safety and compliance, manufacturers can build and maintain consumer trust. Furthermore, Vape Aware™ promotes transparent communication between all stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers, by providing clear reports on the a vape product’ compliance status.
"The introduction of the Vape Aware™ portal for vape product manufacturers and supply chain partners represents a transformative step in how vape product compliance is managed across the industry. By making compliance data accessible to regulatory bodies, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers, we are fostering transparency to build trust within the vape industry”. said Julia McLachlan, Chief Commercial Officer of Vape Aware™.
All testing is be conducted by Vape Aware's partner laboratory partner, Inter Scientific, an independent, UKAS-accredited laboratory based in Liverpool, UK. Partnering with Inter Scientific provides unique insights into the risks and challenges associated with vape product compliance, enabling Vape Aware™ to address key issues for regulators, producers, and consumers. Additionally, the newly added e-commerce functionality will allow producers to purchase the ‘Batch Testing’ service directly from the Vape Aware™ website with just a few clicks.
About Vape Aware:
Vape Aware is a trusted vape compliance service providing transparent data for the regulatory compliance of vape products in the UK. The platform supports enforcement agencies, vape product manufacturers, and supply chain partners in ensuring ongoing product compliance and safety for every batch of vape products. By offering reliable and impartial compliance data, Vape Aware™ plays a crucial role in promoting transparency, safety, and integrity within the vape industry.
