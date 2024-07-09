Inter Scientific Joins UKVIA to Support the Advancement of the UK Vaping Industry
Inter Scientific, a global leader in analytical testing and regulatory compliance, has joined the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).
We are delighted to have Inter Scientific on board as a full board member of UKVIA. Their regulatory and scientific expertise will be invaluable in promoting a compliant and credible vaping industry.”LIVERPOOL, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Scientific, an independent global, industry-leading analytical testing and regulatory compliance firm, is pleased to announce its membership in the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), the largest trade body representing the UK vaping industry. This commitment underscores Inter Scientific's focus on promoting high standards of safety, quality, and compliance within the vaping industry.
— John Dunne, Director General of UKVIA
About UKVIA
The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is dedicated to creating a world where the public understands the benefits of vaping as a safer alternative to smoking. The association works to ensure that the sector is well-regulated, credible, and innovative, providing consumers with reliable and safe vaping products. UKVIA’s mission is to help smokers make the switch to a less harmful alternative by championing the vaping industry, advocating for proportionate regulation, and promoting the positive impact of vaping on public health. More information about UKVIA can be found on their website.
Common Goals and Vision
Both Inter Scientific and UKVIA are committed to fostering a robust and responsible vaping industry. By collaborating, Inter Scientific aims to support UKVIA’s initiatives, leveraging its extensive expertise in regulatory affairs to help shape a sustainable future for vaping in the UK.
David Lawson, CEO of Inter Scientific stated, “We are thrilled to join UKVIA as a full board member and contribute to the advancement of the vaping industry in the UK. At Inter Scientific, we believe in the potential benefits to public that the vape industry holds. Our collaboration with UKVIA will enable us to work closely with industry leaders to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and compliance are met, to benefit consumers and public health.”
Plans for Collaboration
Inter Scientific plans to actively participate in UKVIA’s working groups and committees, contributing its knowledge and experience to address key industry challenges. This collaboration will focus on areas such as regulatory compliance, product safety standards, and public education. By working collaboratively, Inter Scientific and UKVIA aim to enhance the credibility and trustworthiness of the vaping industry, ensuring that consumers have access to safe and reliable products.
Supporting UKVIA Initiatives
As part of its commitment to UKVIA, Inter Scientific will actively engage in initiatives aligned with UKVIA's strategic objectives. This includes advocating for regulatory frameworks that prioritise consumer health and safety while ensuring fairness to the vaping industry. Inter Scientific will support campaigns to raise awareness among smokers about vaping and educate them about available products. We will uphold the highest quality standards to demonstrate the industry's responsibility, promote sector growth and its economic contribution. Addressing misinformation about vaping will be a priority, aiming to correct misconceptions and highlight vaping as a beneficial tool for smoking cessation. Additionally, we aim to foster acceptance and support from the public health community, emphasising vaping's role in improving public health outcomes.
About Inter Scientific
Inter Scientific is an international, independent analytical and regulatory services firm headquartered in Liverpool, United Kingdom. With almost a decade of experience, Inter Scientific offers a single-point product-compliance solution for its clients across a range of regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, novel food, and nicotine products. The company supports global product submissions and compliance through its world-class laboratory and dedicated regulatory team, ensuring the highest level of compliance across the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.
Learn more about Inter Scientific at www.inter-scientific.com.
