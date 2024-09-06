Arc by Nikolaos Karintzaidis Wins Silver in A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award

Arc

Innovative Bioclimatic Pergola Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced Nikolaos Karintzaidis as a Silver Winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category for his innovative work titled "Arc." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the bioclimatic pergola within the sustainable product industry and positions it as a noteworthy advancement in green design practices.Arc's innovative design offers a practical solution for creating comfortable outdoor spaces while prioritizing sustainability. By incorporating adjustable features that regulate natural lighting and air circulation, this bioclimatic pergola aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly products that enhance user experience without compromising environmental responsibility. Its potential to influence industry standards and inspire further exploration in sustainable design makes Arc a relevant and impactful addition to the market.The award-winning bioclimatic pergola stands out for its transformative canopy, which seamlessly transitions between a flat ceiling and a vaulted configuration. This unique feature allows users to customize their outdoor environment, optimizing comfort and ambiance. The slender aluminum framework supports a composition of adjustable sunshade blades, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. With its integrated LED illumination system and adaptable modules, Arc offers a versatile and energy-efficient solution for various architectural contexts.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Nikolaos Karintzaidis's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable product design. This recognition not only validates the innovative features and environmental considerations incorporated into Arc but also motivates the designer to continue exploring new possibilities in creating products that harmonize functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. By setting a high standard for bioclimatic pergolas, Arc has the potential to inspire future designs and contribute to the advancement of the sustainable product industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Arc bioclimatic pergola and its designer, Nikolaos Karintzaidis, by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Nikolaos KarintzaidisNikolaos Karintzaidis is an award-winning architect, industrial designer, and researcher based in Dubai. With a focus on pioneering research and investigation, Karintzaidis maintains an active role throughout the design process, particularly in the interrelated fields of architecture and design. His work addresses urban planning, architecture, and industrial design, with a specific emphasis on sustainability and the cultural significance of architecture. Karintzaidis's Greek heritage informs his approach, as he strives to build meaningful connections between theory and practice.About PraticPratic, an Italian leader in the design and production of pergolas and awnings, has been operating internationally for over half a century. The company is renowned for its high-quality materials, safe finished products, and celebrated Made-in-Italy design. As a leading supplier of B2B solutions and an ideal partner for architects, Pratic offers eco-friendly products without compromising on quality, making it a trusted name in the industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and sustainable design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative material use, energy efficiency, waste reduction, life cycle assessment, carbon footprint minimization, sustainable manufacturing processes, recyclability, durability, biodegradability, social impact, resource conservation, user-centric design, sustainable packaging, renewable energy integration, eco-friendly materials, minimalist design, longevity of product, sustainable supply chain, and water efficiency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from pioneering designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential players in various fields, including sustainable product design. By providing a global platform to showcase exceptional achievements, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sustainableproductawards.com

