Major paving contracts awarded on I-77 and I-79

Two paving projects totaling nearly $30 million on Interstate 79 and Interstate 77 are among 29 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was awarded a contract for $11,224,077.72 to mill and repave I-79 from Big Chimney to Frame Road. Kelly Paving Inc. was awarded a contract for $18,680,086.81 to mill and repave an approximately 6.5-mile section of I-77 from Mineral Wells to US 50 near Parkersburg.

The projects were awarded from a bid letting conducted on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

“These projects are important improvements to Interstate routes and will greatly improve the surface conditions in those areas,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “Our Interstate routes are our most highly travelled roads, and it is imperative they be in the best condition possible.

Contracts awarded from the August 13 bid letting were:

R.K. Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install ADA ramps along US 33 in Roane County, with a bid of $590,777. (Roane County)

SQP Construction Group Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install ADA ramps in Morgantown, with a bid of $1,070,307. (Monongalia County)

Penn Line Service Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install guardrail in District 7, with a bid of $621,884.43. (Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder of a project to pave I-79 from Big Chimney to Frame Road, with a bid of $11,224,077.72. (Kanawha County)

Jim Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a project to build the Mister Donut Arch Bridge in Buckhannon, with a bid of $283,240.60. (Upshur County)

Jefferson Excavating Inc. was the low bidder on a project to build a pedestrian crossing across WV 45 near Shepherdstown, with a bid of $94,823.60.

R.K. Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the bridge leading to District 4 headquarters, with a bid of $1,362,080.36. (Harrison County)

Davis. H. Elliot Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a lighting project at the Flowing Springs exit of WV 9 near Ranson, with a bid of $311,509. (Jefferson County)

Davis H. Elliot Construction Company Inc. was also the low bidder on a project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of US 11 and Specks Run Road in Ridgeway, with a bid of $388,253.60. (Berkeley County)

Kelly Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a project to pave I-77 from Mineral Wells to US 50, with a bid of $18,680,086.81. (Wood County)

SQP Construction Group Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install approximately 160 ADA ramps in Oak Hill, Glen Jean, Fayetteville, and Montgomery, with a bid of $1,035,714. (Fayette County)

IVS Hydro Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project across the northbound and southbound US Army PFC James Ray Miller Memorial Bridge on I-77, with a bid of $1,231,093.50. (Jackson County)

Steve Marks Construction LLC DBA Marks Drilling was the low bidder on a slide repair project on Beech Road, with a bid of $184,309.55. (Calhoun County)

MCK Construction LLC was the low bidder on a rehabilitation project on the Markley Lewis Bridge on WV 67 near Wellsburg, with a bid of $818,112.70. (Brooke County)

MCK Construction LLC was also the low bidder on a rehabilitation project on the Pratz Bridge on WV 67 near Wellsburg, with a bid of $530,439.56. (Brooke County)

R.K. Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a project replacing Shady Sadie’s Bridge, with a bid of $3,118,379.28. (Kanawha County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a project to mill and pave I-79 from Amma to Wallback, with a bid of $7,404,201.45. (Kanawha County)

Penn Line Service Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install guardrail in District 8, with a bid of $299,916.25. (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties)

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was the low bidder on a guardrail project in District 9, with a bid of $335,871.55. (Fayette and Greenbrier counties)

Alan Stone Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to pave the East Lynn Bridge in Wayne, with a bid of $1,385,009. (Wayne County)

Thaxton Construction Company Inc. of Sissonville was the low bidder on a piling wall and paving project on US 33, Rich Mountain, with a bid of $633,312. (Randolph County)

Triton Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a rehabilitation project on the Gen. John Craddock Bridge on US 50, with a bid of $11,370,000. (Doddridge County)

Triton Construction Inc. was also the low bidder on a project to build a new bridge and access road to the Morgantown Industrial Park, with a bid of $59,764,000. (Monongalia County)

KMX Painting Inc. was the low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Kates Mountain Bridge, with a bid of $767,800. (Greenbrier County)

R.K. Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a construction project for the Oldhouse Branch Bridge, with a bid of $478,404.45. (Mercer County)

Phoenix Excavating Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on the Brush Creek Bridge, with a bid of $1,892,087.80. (Mercer County)

IVS Hydro Inc. was the low bidder on a repair and guardrail project on the I-77 Pocatalico River Bridges, with a bid of $3,490,533. (Kanawha County)

C. William Hetzer Inc. was the low bidder on a widening project on Hammonds Mill Road, with a bid of $356,096.95. (Berkeley County)

Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co. was the low bidder on a paving and rehabilitation project on the Valley Grove Bridge on US 40, with a bid of $1,374,107. (Ohio County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

