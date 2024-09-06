More than 414,000 total transactions completed on West Virginia Turnpike during Labor Day weekend

Page Content

More than 414,000 total transactions were made on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Labor Day holiday weekend from Friday, August 30, 2024, to Monday, September 2, 2024.

The 414,212 total transactions among the three toll plazas on the Turnpike were only .19% off estimates released last week by the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

“There was a difference of 788 transactions over four days compared to estimated traffic counts, Monday was slightly lower than estimated but overall, the weekend ran very smooth, and operations were very good for the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

On Friday, 140,960 transactions took place on the Turnpike, the highest total of the weekend. Exactly 91,446 transactions took place on Saturday compared to 75,901 transactions on Sunday. On Monday, Labor Day, 105,905 total transactions took place.

“I commend everyone’s hard work over the busy summer travel months, and we look forward to preparing for the next busy travel time of the year around Thanksgiving,” said Miller. “We strive to provide a safe and enjoyable roadway, and we greatly appreciate all the patrons who use the WV Turnpike. We encourage everyone to enroll in our discounted unlimited use E-ZPass program today.”





