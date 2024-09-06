Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan 'PASONA NATUREVERSE' Pavilion Announces 'VIP Attendant Haute Couture Dresses'

Seven VIP Attendant Haute Couture Dress designs have been unveiled ▲"PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image Pavilion Exhibition Overview

Fashion designer Harumi Fujimoto, 97, uses traditional Japanese design techniques.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be exhibiting a private sector pavilion, "PASONA NATUREVERSE", at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company has entrusted nonagenarian fashion designer Harumi Fujimoto, 97 years old, to design uniforms for VIP pavilion attendants, utilizing Nishijin silk fabrics, Yūzen dyeing methods, and other traditional Japanese artisan techniques. The company has unveiled a number of the designs.

Epitomizing the concept of the "100-Year Life", 97-year-old fashion designer Harumi Fujimoto breathes new life into traditional Japanese kimono and obi fabrics, imbued with history, and reintroduces traditional Japanese beauty to the world by utilizing such fabrics for haute couture fashion.

The concept of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, Pasona Group pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" is "Thank You, Life." The company has expressed a desire to leave future generations with a world which reverberates with gratitude for each other, for life, and for the natural world which gives us life.

Fujimoto's designs breathe "life" into Japanese traditions, and filled with the desire to express the beauty and value of kimono and obi to future generations. Pasona Group has stated that the company has entrusted the designs to Fujimoto because of the affinity between these desires.

The company states that it will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable future society for which the "NATUREVERSE" aims, and to broadcast the beauty of Japan to the world.

■ Overview: PASONA NATUREVERSE "VIP Attendant Haute Couture Dresses"

Content: A total of 20 "VIP Attendant Haute Couture Dress" designs to be created.

- Utilization of Nishijin silk fabrics, Yūzen dyeing methods, and other traditional Japanese artisan techniques

- Created using kimono and obi fabrics

About: Harumi Fujimoto, Fashion Designer

Born in Kobe, 1927. After graduating from Ogawa Dressmaking Academy, Fujimoto joined the Art Department at Bunka Gakuin in Kanda-Surugadai, Tokyo. Opened "Haute Couture Margaret" in Kobe, 1954, and has since had a major impact on the Kobe fashion scene. Making it her life's work to create dresses using traditional Japanese fabrics, Fujimoto participated in the Paris Haute Couture Collection in 1997 at age 70, and has since found success with shows in Monaco, New York, and Italy. In 2018, at age 91, she held a show in Paris for the first time in 21 years. Recipient of Kobe Shimbun Culture Award, Kobe City Culture Award, Bleu Mer Prize, Rodney Prize, Kobe City Distinguished Service Award, Rodney Prize, and Reiwa Year One Senior Citizen Special Prize.

■ About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become future creators of a world which reverberates with gratitude, and work with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Pavilion Exhibition Overview

Main Themes

(1) Body: Medical / Food

Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

※As Executive Producer of the pavilion, Pasona Group welcomes Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and leading expert in regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion

Now is the time to create a spiritually rich society in which everyone can think about their future based on the spirit of compassion, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid

Creating a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "society of mutual assistance" and a "Mutual Society".

For details regarding the pavilion:

https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

