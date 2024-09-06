Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for section of Beckley Z-Way in Raleigh County

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Kanawha Stone Company Inc. was awarded a contract for $56.7 million to construct a new roadway from US 19 and Airport Road to Interstate 64 at the South Eisenhower Drive interchange. The project connects Beaver with South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley and is designed to ease congestion in the area by widening and relocating a portion of US 19. On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the low bidder on the second Z-Way construction project from Shady Spring to Beaver, with a bid of just under $54 million. The 3.6-mile project will connect the intersection of US 19 and WV 3 at Shady Spring with US 19 at Beaver, connecting with the Beaver to South Eisenhower Drive section of the Z-Way. “We’ve worked on this for nearly 2 ½ decades to get to this point,” Secretary Wriston said. “We struggled because for decades, all across the country, we underinvested in our infrastructure. But when Gov. Justice came into office in 2017, the Governor put a new emphasis on roads. “We owe this to this great leader right here, with his big, bold vision for the Roads to Prosperity.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.