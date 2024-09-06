A Journey Ready to be Taken

The Fall 2024 issue of Gonzaga Magazine featured a narrative and special piece of artwork that spoke to what it means to Lead the Way as Zags. Here, you can read more about the inspiration behind the magazine spread and our efforts to capture the Gonzaga experience.

By Jessica Maiers, Assistant Director of Marketing

Gonzaga University's mission is steeped in a thoughtful Jesuit tradition, which, combined with consistently ranked academic excellence, prepares students to become leaders in their communities. Students, staff and faculty alike engage in critical thinking, spiritual development, ethical discernment and creative innovation. This holistic approach to education fosters a commitment to the development of the whole person, creating graduates prepared to approach the world as fully capable leaders.

So, how can one convey the "if you know, you know" experience of earning a GU degree to future students? It’s about more than academic achievement — it’s about taking a journey of personal and spiritual growth.

Matt Edenfield, former director of Immersive Outdoor Learning — a program that provides unique outdoor learning experiences to students — once shared an inspiring message with a student apprehensive about a wilderness course. In his email, Matt shares insight about the importance of stepping into places where few venture and turning what is unknown into an opportunity for growth:

“Teachers often respond to questions with another question. Today, when you asked, ‘Who signs up for a 21-day course with strangers in the wilderness?’ I wanted to ask you, ‘How is it that some people, like you, are willing to step into the unknown?’ I believe it’s people with the courage to seek something greater – both within themselves and in the world around them. We are embarking on a great adventure.

Students often wonder what such an experience will be like. One of the rewards of expeditionary learning is that its outcomes are unknown because we create them together. What I do know is that it will be life-changing, uncomfortable, and unforgettable. We will see both the best and the worst in each of us, and that will be real. By signing up for this expedition, you’ve already shown an adventurous spirit, a desire to discover more, and a readiness to be challenged. You are ready.”

Matt’s email, though intended for one student, can speak to all readers about why people choose Gonzaga and what it means to be a Zag by embracing the journey, leading with courage, and having faith in and within yourself. It inspired the following narrative, featured in the Fall 2024 issue of Gonzaga Magazine:

You are ready.

Ready to find the places where few venture:

The margins, the frontiers, the fringes, and the periphery.

Ready for opportunities where others see only obstacles.

You are ready.

To ask the questions that few are asking:

Why and when, where and how.

And then listen – with equal measures of intellect and heart –

To forge connections that unite diverse perspectives.

You are ready.

To carve a path toward progress and understanding.

The path may be long and difficult, but on this path, you will be:

A champion of truth, an advocate for belonging, and

A leader poised to take the next daring steps forward.

You have everything you need:

An adventurous spirit, the desire to be challenged,

A thirst for learning, and faith in – and within – yourself.

And while this journey is uniquely yours, you are never alone.

Zags, you are ready.

Lead the way.

Inspiration for this Original Artwork

By Julie Smetana (’08), Senior Graphic Designer, Gonzaga Marketing & Communications

At its core, this illustration depicts a path forward — a journey waiting to be taken.

The texture, curvature and flashes of color along the path suggest a route that is not straightforward, easy or predictable. It’s intentionally ambiguous whether this path is a trail or perhaps a river, while also reflecting the theme of diverse perspectives. The sky, which could be a sunrise or sunset, symbolizes the promise of a new day filled with choices and opportunities. There are subtle fingerprints embedded in the landscape, representing our unique humanness and the connection between individuality and community, echoing the idea that no one travels alone

After extensive experimentation, this final piece emerged as the most open and authentic invitation for viewers to envision their own path and be inspired to take their next step forward.