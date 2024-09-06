Trilio and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Modern Data Protection to the Public Sector

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection Carahsoft Technology Corp

Accelerating Agency Access to Certified Partner Offerings for industry leading Red Hat platforms

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As part of this collaboration, Carahsoft will serve as an official distributor of Trilio's innovative software solutions, further expanding Trilio’s reach within the Public Sector and enabling Government agencies to access industry-leading data protection for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring our solutions to a broader audience within the Public Sector," said David Safaii, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Trilio. "This collaboration will help Government agencies leverage Trilio’s powerful data protection capabilities to enhance their operational resilience and ransomware and disaster recovery strategies."

EXPANDING REACH IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR

This strategic partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners underscores Trilio's commitment to providing cutting-edge data protection solutions to defense, Government agencies and Public Sector organizations. Carahsoft's established reputation and extensive network within the Federal government and other Public Sector markets make the company an ideal partner to distribute Trilio’s cloud-native data protection software, which is specifically designed to support and protect cloud native applications.

"As organizations modernize their infrastructure and partner with industry leaders including Red Hat, working with natively integrated ecosystem partners such as Trilio is vital,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Trilio offers essential OpenStack and Kubernetes data protection and disaster recovery solutions tailored to Government needs, ensuring data is secure and recovery is swift. This partnership enables Carahsoft and our resellers to deliver advanced solutions that effectively and promptly meet the demands of Government agencies.”

UPCOMING WEBINAR: RED HAT OPENSHIFT VIRTUALIZATION + TRILIO FOR OPERATIONAL RESILIENCY AND NATIVE DISASTER RECOVERY

In anticipation of this partnership, Carahsoft is hosting a webinar with Trilio and Red Hat titled "Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization + Trilio for Operational Resiliency and Native Disaster Recovery" on September 11th, 2024. This webinar is tailored for Government agencies looking to automate the migration, onboarding, and management processes within their Red Hat OpenShift environments.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Trilio’s technology can be used with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to deliver more seamless disaster recovery and operational resilience. Experts from both Trilio and Red Hat will discuss best practices and demonstrate how these solutions can help agencies achieve their mission-critical objectives with greater efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, continuing professional education (CPE) credits will be available through Carahsoft to those who attend the event.

Webinar Details:

Title: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization + Trilio for Operational Resiliency and Native Disaster Recovery

Date: September 11, 2024

Time: 2:00pm ET; 11:00am PT

Duration: 60 minutes

Registration: Please Register Here

About Trilio

We are a leading provider of cloud-native Data Protection software solutions, supporting private, public and hybrid-clouds, engineered from ground up for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack environments. At Trilio, we believe that data protection should be effortless, automated, and predictable. Our platforms deliver a modern data protection experience that gives customers more power and control over their applications and data. Cloud Architects, Platform Engineers, ITOps and DevOps departments, rely on Trilio technology for operational resiliency to perform critical tasks such as data backup and recovery, migration, ransomware protection, application mobility and disaster recovery.

Either in place, or into other clusters and clouds, Trilio’s software dramatically reduces the amount of time spent on restoration and migration activities empowering customers from diverse sectors, such as telecommunications, financial services, defense, automotive and healthcare with the ability to easily deploy, manage and scale applications with confidence. Trilio has been a Premier Red Hat partner since 2017.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. The OPENSTACK logo and word mark are trademarks or registered trademarks of OpenInfra Foundation, used under license. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

