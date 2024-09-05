PROCLAMATION - Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide Prevention Proclamation

WHEREAS, suicide most often occurs when stressors exceed the current coping abilities of someone living with a mental health condition; and

WHEREAS, suicide is the 9th leading cause of death in Washington state and the 11th leading cause of death in the United States; and

WHEREAS, in 2023, an estimated 1,278 residents of Washington died by suicide, 213 of whom were veterans or military personnel; and

WHEREAS, in 2022, over 2,700 hospitalizations in Washington were linked to intentional self­ harm, including suicide attempts; and

WHEREAS, American Indian and Alaska Native communities in Washington had higher rates of suicide than all other racial and ethnic groups in the state; and

WHEREAS, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in Washington among youth 10-24 years old; and

WHEREAS, many people who died by suicide did not receive effective behavioral health services from healthcare providers trained in best practices to reduce suicide risk due to the difficulties associated with accessing services, prejudices and discrimination surrounding the use of behavioral health treatment; and

WHEREAS, while there is no single suicide prevention program, cause of suicide or appropriate prevention effort for all-populations or communities; initiatives based on the goals detailed in the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention and the Washington State Suicide Prevention Plan to increase access to quality mental health, substance use and suicide prevention services will help prevent suicide;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jay Inslee, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim

September 2024 as

Suicide Prevention Month