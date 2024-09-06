Largest Independently Owned Wellness Company Opens Retail Store in Seattle

Coming soon: Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Seattle The Owner of MRH alongside three esteemed herbalists attending the Grand Opening and signing books

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH), an e-commerce company that has offered organic, fair trade, and sustainably sourced botanical products nationwide since 1987, is branching out from their hometown in Eugene, Oregon, and will be celebrating the grand opening of their new brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of “The Emerald City.”The grand opening of the Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Seattle (2111 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121) will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. MRH is hosting some of the country’s best herbalists and authors who will be signing books and giving presentations throughout the day. John Gallagher of Learning Herbs, Lucretia VanDyke, author of African American Herbalism, Suzanne Tabert of Cedar Mountain Herb School and Bastyr University, and Shawn Donnille of Mountain Rose Herbs will be signing books and offering presentations on wellness and skincare-related topics. The event also features top-of-the-hour trivia, giveaways, free botanical beverages, a live KEXP DJ set, and swag bags for the first 100 people to enter the store.“Opening a store in downtown Seattle is among our greatest ventures,” said Mountain Rose Herbs Owner, Shawn Donnille. “As one of the largest artist hubs in the country, Seattle supports a culture that values natural wellness, ethical consumerism, and the herbal arts. This culture aligns perfectly with Mountain Rose Herbs’ values and we are thrilled to open new doors and plant roots within the Seattle community.”The new store features hundreds of organic herbs, spices, teas, herbal supplements, essential oils, DIY body care ingredients, containers, books, and more. Amongst the massive selection of herbal wares, you will find interesting and thought-provoking antiques that pique curiosity and wonder. The store is truly a work of art, and the Mountain Rose Herbs team looks forward to opening its doors to the Seattle community this Saturday.

