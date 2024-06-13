Mountain Rose Herbs Executives Champion Industry Excellence Through Collaborative Non-Profit Engagement

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs, an independently-owned, Zero-Waste certified leader in high-quality, organic herbal products since 1987, proudly announces the active involvement of its leadership team in several non-profit organizations dedicated to setting the standards of sustainable business practices, organic food independence, and quality herbal ingredients.

This commitment underscores the company's dedication to promoting ethical business practices and environmental stewardship.

Cameron Stearns, CEO and CFO, has been accepted into the Core Chapter of One Step Closer (OSC), a group of mission-aligned founders and CEOs in the natural products industry focused on collaborating towards sustainable solutions. OSC counts in its ranks such organic industry giants as Dr. Bronners and Traditional Medicinals and sees its "network of purpose-driven businesses as an important vehicle for catalyzing the vision of a world where society is regenerative for generations to come". Stearns' leadership at Mountain Rose Herbs, an Oregon Benefit Company and pioneer of the sustainable business model, positions her to contribute significantly to OSC's efforts to tackle industry challenges.

Thomas Dick, EVP, and Chief Brand Officer, has been elected to the board of directors for the Cornucopia Institute, an organic watchdog focused on promoting economic justice for organic farmers and the independence of organic food production. Cornucopia works to "uncover the truth behind organic food and advocate for an organic label you can trust." Thomas's extensive experience in branding and marketing in the independent organic sector will support Cornucopia's mission to advocate for authentic organic foods and uphold the USDA National Organic Program to the highest standard.

Steven Yeager, VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, has once more been re-elected to the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Board of Trustees, where he has held various leadership roles over the past 14 years, including Board Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Member of the Executive committee. AHPA sets the gold standard for quality in the herbal industry and is comprised of many key industry players working together to carry out its mission "to promote the responsible and sustainable commerce of herbal products to ensure that consumers have informed access to a wide variety of safe herbal goods." Yeager's continued involvement as chair of AHPA's Standards Committee highlights his dedication to quality, herbal education, and conservation. Mountain Rose Herbs' involvement in these non-profit groups reflects the company's core values of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and support for the organic and herbal products industries. Through their leadership and commitment, they drive efforts to create a more sustainable and ethical future.

About Mountain Rose Herbs - Mountain Rose Herbs is a leading provider of high-quality, organic herbs, teas, essential oils, and natural health products. The independently owned company is dedicated to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and promoting organic domestic agriculture. For more information, visit www.mountainroseherbs.com.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


