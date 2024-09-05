MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Southeast.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at approximately 8:58 p.m., a pedestrian was lying down in the northbound travel lane in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, when an unknown gray SUV traveling north ran over the pedestrian and fled the scene, continuing through 22nd Street, Southeast, without rendering aide or the driver making their identity known.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Kurt Donnelle Morgan, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24136708

###