Government of Saskatchewan Invests Over $800 Million in the Graduate Retention Program

CANADA, September 5 - Released on September 5, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan's Graduate Retention Program (GRP) has provided $801 million in tuition tax credits to more than 85,000 post-secondary graduates living and working in Saskatchewan since its inception in 2009.

"Today we have more post-secondary graduates living and working in Saskatchewan than ever before, thanks to the made-in-Saskatchewan Graduate Retention Program," Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young said. "Our province has a strong economy and a bright future, and developing a knowledgeable and skilled labour force is key to that success continuing for generations to come."

Saskatchewan is currently the only jurisdiction in Canada to offer a tax-based graduate retention program that provides a rebate up to $20,000 of tuition fees paid by eligible graduates who live in, or move to, the province and file a Saskatchewan income tax return. Some graduates who received their post-secondary education in another province or international students who choose to stay and build their careers in Saskatchewan can also be eligible.

"The Graduate Retention Program helps students ease the burden of financial strain after leaving university and encourages them to help grow Saskatchewan's economy," University of Regina '24 graduate Kyle Bye Said. "This program allows me to continue to grow connections in the province I love while helping keep life affordable."

Graduates receive income tax credits based on the tuition paid and credits are applied to income tax owed over a seven-year period, provided the graduate continues to file taxes in Saskatchewan. Graduates have up to 10 years after graduation to claim the GRP and/or apply for any unused credits.

For more information on the GRP, visit saskatchewan.ca/grp. Graduates are encouraged to contact the Canada Revenue Agency directly with questions on how to claim the GRP when filing income taxes.

-30-

For more information, contact: