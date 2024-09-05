Increased funding to help Island seniors stay independent in their homes

CANADA, September 5 - Island seniors eligible for the Seniors Independence Initiative (SII) can now access up to $1,800 annually for practical services that make it easier for them to remain in their own homes and communities.

The SII program provides financial assistance for services such as light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medical alert system, communication (including internet fees), grass cutting, and snow removal. The program complements supports provided to seniors by family members/friends, and other government programs.

“Increases to SII funding levels means better support for seniors who want to live in the comfort of their own home for as long as they can. This is an investment into quality of life for Island seniors who need it most, enabling them to stay connected to their communities longer.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

The increase went into effect September 1, 2024, and will be retroactively applied to July 1, 2024 for any clients who were part of the program since July 1, 2024. All clients eligible for the retroactive increase will be contacted by program staff.

This latest funding increase, allowing low-income seniors to qualify for a maximum of $1,800 annually, represents progress towards fulfilling a mandate commitment to expand the SII program.

Backgrounder:

The Seniors Independence Initiative currently supports approximately 3,100 clients.

Applicants must:

be 65 years of age or older;

live independently or with a spouse;

have a net household income of up to $32,753.00 for a single person or up to $41,970.00 for a couple - as defined by line 236 on CRA Notice of Assessment;

have combined assets not greater than $100,000 excluding primary residence, land and vehicles.

Eligible applicants can access up to $1,800 depending on income:

Singles

Up to $22,253 = $1,800

$22,254 - $25,753 = $1,325

$25,754 - $29,253 = $950

$29,254 - $32,753 = $575

Couples

Up to $31,470 = $1,800

$31,471 - $34,970 = $1,325

$34,971 - $38,470 = $950

$38,471 - $41,970 = $575