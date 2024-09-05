More Than $30 Million Highways Investments in West Central Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 5 - Released on September 5, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan provided an update about more than $30 million of investments toward improving the highway network in the province's west-central area this construction season.

"Our government is committed to improving traffic safety and enhancing our transportation system and these projects are a prime example," Education Minister and MLA for The Battlefords Jeremy Cockrill said on behalf of Highways Minister Lori Carr. "These investments play a key role in sustaining our quality of life, supporting our growing export-based economy and keeping the highways between Saskatchewan's strong and vibrant communities safe."

Projects include safety improvements, culvert and bridge work, along with repaving.

"The Battlefords and District Chamber of Commerce appreciates the investments toward provincial highways and related infrastructure in west-central Saskatchewan," Battlefords and District Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Glenda Rye said. "These improvements will make it easier for people to get to key services, traffic to flow between communities, businesses to thrive and for tourists to access the amenities and attractions in and near The Battlefords."

Repaving work includes:

More than $10.5 million to repave 18 kilometres (km) of the eastbound lanes between Borden Bridge and Radisson of Trans-Canada Yellowhead Highway 16, a key inter-provincial corridor supporting tourism, trade and commuter traffic, which sees thousands of vehicles daily. The work began in June and was completed in late summer.

More than $5.2 million for repaving various portions of Highways 4 and 16 at the Battlefords. The work began in the fall of 2023 and was completed in the spring of 2024.

More than $2.4 million to repave more than 19 km of Highway 21 around Maidstone. The work is anticipated to start in the fall.

Culvert and bridge work includes:

More than $1.8 million to install a culvert under Highway 40 west of the Battlefords. The work began in the spring and was completed in the summer.

More than $1.2 million to replace culverts on Highway 15 near Broderick, Highway 16 near Maymont and Highway 219 near Cutbank. The work began in the spring and was completed in the summer.

About $1.3 million to replace two old timber bridges on Highway 21 south of Pierceland. The work will begin in September and is planned to be completed this fall.

About $4 million to rehabilitate a bridge - often informally referred to as the Deer Creek Bridge - on Highway 3 over the North Saskatchewan River about 11.5 km west of Paradise Hill. Work began in April and is expected to be completed this fall.

About $2.5 million toward replacing an old timber bridge on Highway 376 over Eagle Creek west of Asquith with a concrete bridge. Work is expected to begin this fall.

Safety improvements include:

More than $741,000 to install an additional lane at the intersection of Highway 14 and Asquith Access Road. The work began in July and was completed this summer.

More than $461,000 to install a cable barrier along Highway 40 west of its junction with Highway 4 west of the Battlefords. The work began in August and is expected to be completed this fall.

More than $840,000 to improve the intersection of Highways 14 and 31 near Macklin by adding a turn lane. The work was completed earlier this year.

With the most recent budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

