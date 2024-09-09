Springboard Enterprises Launches National Trust
Expanding the Team to Empower and Advance Women-Led CompaniesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springboard Enterprises is expanding its mission to fuel the success of women led companies. Springboard is leaning in on its record of successful portfolio companies that created more than $39.1 billion in value with more than 90% of Springboard companies raising capital. The National Trust brings together a network of industry leaders and portfolio company alumnae united by a shared mission to help women to rise and raise capital.
The Springboard National Trust aims to become a catalyst for change, tackling the systemic challenges that women entrepreneurs and leaders often encounter. By offering strategic guidance, access to essential resources, and targeted initiatives, the Trust is committed to creating an environment where women-led companies can not only survive but thrive, reaching their full potential. The Trust is also focused on changing the narrative around women founders by highlighting their achievements and capabilities.
The Trust is dedicated to equipping women-led companies with the tools, connections, and support they need to scale more effectively. This includes building upon and refining Springboard’s existing programs to further meet the evolving needs of high-potential women entrepreneurs. Through the collective expertise of its members, the Trust will work to expand the influence and visibility of women leaders, ensuring that women founders are not only recognized but are also integral to the industry’s future.
The Springboard National Trust represents a significant milestone in Springboard Enterprises’ mission to empower women-led businesses. By addressing key challenges and creating a supportive ecosystem, the Trust is ready to create lasting impact, benefiting not only Springboard alumni but the broader community of women entrepreneurs.
Members of the Springboard National Trust:
Aasif Bade, Ambrose
Sheryl Burke, CVS Health
Kathleen Chien, 51 Jobs
Amy Davis, Eli Lilly
Mindy Grossman, Consello Group
Kathy Harris, Claritas Capital
Vejay Lalla, Fenwick & West
Michelle Longmire, Medable
Oksana Malysheva, Sputnik ATX
Linda Mintz, CareFinders Total Care LLC
Vanessa Ogle, Enseo
LaJuanna Russell, Business Management Associates
Evan Segal, Segal Ventures LP
Karen Snow, Nasdaq
John Stanford, Incubate Coalition
Rochelle Stewart, SVB
Nneka Ukpai, Pop Venture
Julia Varshavsky, OccamPoint
About Springboard Enterprises
Our mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 920+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co
