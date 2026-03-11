Springboard Enterprises Announces 2026 Women’s Health Accelerator Cohort

2026 Women's Health Cohort

Women-led companies join Springboard’s accelerator to advance innovation across the women’s health landscape.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, today announced the companies selected for its 2026 Women’s Health Accelerator Program . This year’s cohort includes 11 companies developing solutions across reproductive health, fertility, maternal health, diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical technologies designed to address longstanding gaps in women’s healthcare.The Women’s Health Accelerator Program is a curated program designed for women-led companies at the forefront of health innovation. Through high-impact workshops, personalized mentorship, and a powerful community of experts and alumnae, the program helps founders refine their business models, form strategic partnerships, and access growth capital.“Women’s health is one of the most important and historically underfunded areas of innovation in healthcare. The founders in this year’s cohort are developing solutions that address real gaps in care - from fertility and maternal health to diagnostics and medical technology. We’re proud to support these entrepreneurs as they scale companies that have the potential to transform health outcomes for women globally.” - Umbreen Bhatti, CEO of Springboard EnterprisesThe companies selected for the 2026 cohort are:· 80 Beats Medical - Laura Jassoy, CSO & Managing Director80 Beats Medical develops digital biomarkers that enable non-invasive cardiovascular risk assessment, improving prevention and treatment accuracy while reducing healthcare costs. Its first application focuses on detecting risk for preeclampsia, a serious cardiovascular condition affecting approximately 8% of pregnancies worldwide.· Ashmi Health - Dr. Piyali Chakraborty, CEO & FounderAshmi Health is a voice-first maternal health platform built for high-risk pregnancies in rural and underserved communities. Using AI-powered guidance delivered through community health workers, the platform enables proactive gestational diabetes management and nutrition support for populations often excluded from traditional care systems.· Béa Fertility - Tess Cosad, CEO & Co-founderBéa Fertility is developing a first-line fertility treatment designed for the critical period before an infertility diagnosis. The company combines a patented, clinically proven insemination device with integrated care to deliver clinically validated fertility treatment at home.· Elle, MD Biotechnologies - Dr. Jennifer Johnston, CEO & FounderElle, MD Biotechnologies is developing a non-hormonal contraceptive ring designed to provide safe, effective, and user-controlled birth control without the side effects associated with current options. The company’s once-monthly vaginal ring offers a hormone-free, self-managed alternative grounded in strong science and real-world usability.· Freyya, Inc. - Dr. Gabriele Niederauer, PhD, FAIMBE, CEO & Co-founderFreyya is a medical device company commercializing a tampon-like wearable device designed to monitor and enhance pelvic floor rehabilitation in real time, improving outcomes for women experiencing pelvic floor disorders.· Kapha Bio - Lindsay Wray, CEO & Co-founderKapha Bio is developing a proprietary platform of glycoproteins that mimic human mucin to interrupt recurrent infections and mucosal dryness affecting billions of people worldwide. The company operates as a B2B ingredient supplier with technology designed to integrate into existing consumer products across oral, gut, skin, and female wellness categories.· Lusomé - Lara Smith, CEO & FounderLusomé is a women’s sleep technology company developing science-backed cooling bedding and sleepwear designed to address night sweats and temperature-related sleep disruption during menopause. In 2025, Lusomé’s cooling sheets were validated in a peer-reviewed clinical trial conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, demonstrating measurable improvements in sleep quality and relief from night sweats.· Matricis.ai - Raphaelle Taub, CEO & Co-founderMatricis.ai is developing AI-powered diagnostic tools for endometriosis, a condition that remains undiagnosed in the majority of patients. Built on the world’s largest proprietary pelvic imaging dataset, the company’s technology enables MRI-based diagnosis, improves surgical planning, and accelerates pharmaceutical development.· My Village Innovations Inc. - Annie Munoz, CEO & Co-founderMy Village Innovations (MVI Medical) is a women-led medical device company modernizing foundational gynecologic care. Founded by a practicing OB/GYN, the company developed the Rosa Spec™, a next-generation silicone speculum designed to improve cervical visualization, diagnostic accuracy, and patient comfort.· Rea Diagnostics - Loulia Kassem, CEO & Co-founderRea Diagnostics is a clinical-stage diagnostics company developing tools based on vaginal biomarkers, one of the most information-rich and underexplored biological samples in medicine. Its first product, PremaSure, is a 15-minute home self-test designed to assess preterm birth risk and enable earlier intervention to improve maternal and infant outcomes.· Sena Therapeutics - Elizabeth Garner, CEOSena Therapeutics is a woman-led preclinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class medicines for endocrine diseases. Leveraging established kisspeptin biology, the company aims to address disorders caused by dysregulation of the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis, with an initial focus on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting up to 13% of women of reproductive age.2026 Cohort Observer Company:· Sibyl - Melissa Ablett-Jordaan, CEO & FounderSibyl is an AI-native, clinically grounded digital care platform targeting the most underserved moments in the reproductive health journey — starting with pregnancy loss and scaling across fertility, birth, and postpartum. The platform delivers personalized guided programs that support women continuously, between appointments and beyond acute care.Read more about the participating companies here. This year’s cohort will also benefit from the support of the 2026 Women’s Health Council , a cross-sector group of accomplished leaders from healthcare, life sciences, investment, and policy who provide guidance, insight, and strategic connections. Together, the cohort and council represent a growing movement to accelerate innovation, research, and investment in women’s health.About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 950+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $76B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

