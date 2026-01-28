Springboard Enterprises Announces 2026 Women’s Health Council to Support the Women’s Health Accelerator Program

2026 Women's Health Council

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, proudly announces the 2026 Women’s Health Council . This group of leaders will provide strategic guidance, mentorship, and industry connections to support entrepreneurs participating in the Springboard Women’s Health Accelerator Program The Women’s Health Council plays a critical role in advancing innovation across the women’s health ecosystem, bringing deep expertise in biotechnology, digital health, medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer health solutions. Through their insights and networks, Council members will help empower the 2026 Women’s Health cohort to scale breakthrough solutions, navigate complex healthcare markets, and accelerate meaningful impact for women worldwide.The 2026 Springboard Women’s Health Council includes:· Alessandra Henderson, Co-Founder & Board Member, Elektra Health· Alisa Wilson, Managing Director, Life Sciences, Accenture· Amanda Gorman, Founder & Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, WHA· Amy Davis, Associate Vice President, Clinical Trials, Lilly· Andrea Linna, Partner, Wilson Sonsini· Andrea Wolf, Founder & CEO, Uppermost Strategies LLC· Anne Morrissey, Director, Ark Surgical· Ashley Lundy, Director of Community Health, Penn Medicine· Athena Shea, Healthcare Investor, B Capital· Aurora Archer, CEO & Founder, The Opt-In· Bethany Hills Grois, Partner, White & Case LLP· Bilikis Oladimeji, Senior Vice President, Clinical Programs, Progyny· Candace Nagaraja, Managing Director, L.E.K. Consulting· Carol DerSarkissian, MD, Physician Founder, Parallel Med· Cindy Machles, Advertising, Marketing & Startup Founder, Glue Advertising; SecureCHEK AI· Daniela Schardinger, CEO & Founder, Elafy Consulting· Dedra Lyden, Principal Consultant & Founder, IECG· Destinee Berman, CEO & Founder, Future Digital· Elise King, Managing Director, AHA Ventures, GRFW· Eve Blossom, Founder & CEO, Material Change Institute· Georgie Kovacs, Founder & CEO, Fempower Health· Gloria Vanderham, CEO, Bliss Bio Health· Ikram Guerd, General Manager & Vice President, Global Marketing, Aspivix· Janna Guinen, Executive Director, HLTH Foundation· Jessica Clemons, Managing Director, Accenture· Jess Grant, Chief of Staff, High Street Equity Partners· Jillian Levovitz, CEO & President, Rua Diagnostics· Julia Williams, Executive Director, Mass General Brigham· Karen Drexler, Investor, Astia Angels· Kate Liebelt, Executive Chief of Staff to the CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy· Kaitlyn Torrence, Senior Director, Innovation, WellSpan Health· Keerthi Vishnudas, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, SmartAlpha· Kirsten Karchmer, CEO, Conceivable· Kristen Schultz, CEO, Woodland Strategic Advisors· Lavanya Anandan, Strategic Advisor & Angel Investor· Lesley Northrop, Founder & Managing Partner, Laboratory Diagnostics & Genomics Innovation· Linda Elkins, Board Director & Advisor· Linda Hall, PhD, Entrepreneur-in-Residence, University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business· Lisa Davidson, Executive Vice President, Bliss Bio Health· Lona Vincent, Strategist and Innovation Leader· Madeleine Livingston, Women’s Health Advisor· Mamta Elias, Director, Alloy Partners· Maureen “Moe” Rinkunas, Director, Rock Health· Mitzi Krockover, Managing Director & Co-Chair, Health Sector Group, Golden Seeds· Pearl D’Cruz, Founder & Principal, Pearl Consulting· Rachel Braun Scherl, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, SPARK Solutions for Growth and 51&· Rachel Gelman, Pelvic Floor Specialist & Sexuality Counselor, Pelvic Wellness & Physical Therapy· Rebecca Weinberg, Growth & Strategy Advisor· Randi Seigel, Health Care Partner, Manatt· Sharon Woda, Senior Managing Director, Manatt· Shilpa Patel, Managing Director, Innovation & Product Strategy, American College of Cardiology· Somna Pati, Women’s Health Advisor· Susan Levy, Founder & Principal, SBL Consulting Group, LLC· Tarul Kode, Vice President, Partnerships & Alliance Management, Persephoni Bio· Theresa Neil, Founder, Guidea· Thomya Goode, Strategy & Operations Leader (Healthtech)· Vinona Bhatia, Founder, Partnering for Cancer Innovation (P4CI)Read more about the Council members here “Springboard’s Women’s Health Council exemplifies the power of community-driven innovation,” said Umbreen Bhatti, CEO of Springboard Enterprises. “This group of accomplished leaders plays a critical role in helping our founders navigate complexity, unlock opportunity, and scale companies that are shaping the future of women’s health.”Since its inception, the Springboard Women’s Health Accelerator has fueled the growth of high-potential women’s health companies by equipping founders with strategic support, trusted advisors, and access to capital. With the guidance of the 2026 Women’s Health Council, this year’s cohort will benefit from targeted mentorship and expanded opportunities to advance innovation and commercialization in women’s health.The 2026 cohort for the Springboard Women’s Health Accelerator Program will be announced soon.About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 950+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $76B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.