Springboard Enterprises Announces 2025 Healthcare & Technology Accelerator Program Cohort

Nine women-led companies join Springboard’s latest accelerator, advancing innovation in healthcare and technology

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, is proud to announce its 2025 Healthcare & Technology cohort . This year’s cohort includes nine companies developing solutions in biotechnology, therapeutics, digital health, and compliance platforms.“Springboard is about more than acceleration. It’s about creating the conditions where women leaders can thrive. As we launch the second year of our Healthcare & Technology Accelerator Program, I’m inspired by this cohort’s vision and determination, and proud to support them as they work to deliver innovations that will make a lasting impact in healthcare and technology.”-Umbreen Bhatti, CEO of Springboard EnterprisesThe companies selected for the 2025 cohort are:Antelope Surgical Solutions: Dr. Amy Wu, CEO & FounderAntelope Surgical Solutions is a clinical-stage biotech developing first-in-class multimodality agents that combine fluorescence, radioligand imaging, and therapy for real-time cancer detection and treatment. Its lead molecule, AS1986NS, is FDA IND-cleared for prostate cancer and enables surgical guidance, PET imaging, and radiotherapy—powered by the company’s in-house imaging system and GMP manufacturing.Arcascope: Olivia Walch, CEO & Co-founderArcascope is a biotech company using circadian science to rescue drugs that failed for the wrong reasons. By modeling how time of day affects drug efficacy and toxicity, the company uncovers overlooked therapeutic potential. Its tools help identify optimal dosing schedules, stratify trial responders, and give new life to drugs sidelined by circadian misalignment.Caleo Biotechnologies: Samaneh Kamali, CEO & Co-founderCaleo Biotechnologies combines expertise in disease modeling with advances in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine to develop the first comprehensive patient-derived Organ-Dish preclinical model for fibrotic diseases. This patient-first technology demonstrates significant potential for advancing personalized medicine and provides a transformative tool to study disease mechanisms. The company’s vision is to make the platform accessible for drug development with the principles of precision medicine.LumosFit: Hema Mandlekar, CEO & Co-founderLumosFit is developing an AI-enabled, non-invasive wearable technology and a behavior change AI-coach that will allow individuals with prediabetes to easily and effectively monitor their blood glucose. The technology aims to help people make healthy lifestyle choices, reverse prediabetes, and reduce their risk of diabetes.NervMyo Therapeutics: Erica Lee, Interim CEO & Co-founderNervMyo Therapeutics has developed a long-acting drug delivery system for local, sustained release of an FDA-approved biologic, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), to enhance nerve regeneration and preserve muscle integrity following peripheral nerve injury. The company has demonstrated robust efficacy in both rodents and non-human primates and is now positioned to advance the IGF-1 long-acting injectable (IGF-1 LAI) into the safety studies required for clinical trials.SiVEC Biotechnologies: Lyndsey Linke, CEO & Co-founderSiVEC Biotechnologies is developing first-in-class therapies, with a focus on oncology and gene editing, using its proprietary BactPac™ delivery platform. Named Top Emerging Company at BIO 2022, BactPac uses engineered bacteria to deliver biologics, including mRNA, siRNA, proteins, and gene editors, with precision and safety that outperforms traditional delivery methods. The company’s lead asset, SVC-KRAb™, is a pan-RAS biologic targeting a broad range of RAS mutations common in solid tumors.The Proficient Lab: Unika Alexander, CEO & Co-founderThe Proficient Lab assists laboratories in meeting compliance standards by aligning their data with the correct guidelines within a quality management system. Its platform creates a unified ecosystem across locations, helping multi-site labs operate as one, enabling growth and scalability.Trialynx: Angela Schwab, CEO & Co-founderTrialynx is an AI-powered platform that transforms clinical trial development and documentation. By uniting teams and guiding study design through a step-by-step process, the platform builds a robust 360-degree study and generates perfectly aligned, compliant documents in hours.Welltory: Jane Smorodnikova, CEO & Co-founderWelltory is a global health company with a remote team of 132 across 24 countries, growing ~85% CAGR over 3 years. The company analyzes data from more than 1,200 sources—from wearables to lab results—to deliver personalized, science-based insights. Welltory’s work has been published in Nature and MDPI, with 12 academic collaborations and industry-leading retention reflected in its 4.8 user ratings.The Healthcare & Technology Accelerator is a curated program designed for women-led companies at the forefront of healthcare and technology innovation. Through high-impact workshops, personalized mentorship, and a powerful community of experts and alumnae, the program helps founders refine their business models, form strategic partnerships, and access growth capital.This year’s Healthcare & Technology Cohort will also benefit from the support of the 2025 Healthcare & Technology Council , a cross-sector group of accomplished leaders providing guidance, insight, and strategic connections. Together, the cohort and council represent a growing movement to accelerate women’s leadership in healthcare innovation and technology.Read more about the participating companies here About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 930+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $76B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

