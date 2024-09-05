Williston Barracks / DUI-Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1005876

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024 at approximately 0351 hours

STREET: Interstate 89, North Exit 15 Off Ramp

TOWN: Winooski

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Musa Mayange

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Uknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VIOLATION:

DUI

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Right Side Damage

INJURIES: Apparent Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

PASSENGER: Saladi Mayange

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

INJURIES: Head injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 18, 2024 at approximately 0351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to Interstate 89 north at Exit 15 for a single vehicle crash. While enroute, Troopers learned the vehicle had fled from the scene with heavy right side front end damage which was located in the town of Winooski by Winooski Police Department shortly thereafter. The operator was identified as Musa Mayange (25) of Winooski and passenger Saladi Mayange (21) of Winooski. Both occupants were transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling north on Interstate 89 when it lost control just prior to the Exit 15 off ramp. The vehicle rapidly turned to the right, colliding with a guardrail causing damages to both the vehicle and guardrail. While investigating circumstances revolving around the crash, Troopers suspected alcohol impairment from the operator. Blood evidence obtained from the operator indicated their blood alcohol content to be over the legal limit at the time of the crash. The operator was ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 5, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2024 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111