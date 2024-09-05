Williston Barracks / DUI-Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
CASE#: 24A1005876
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024 at approximately 0351 hours
STREET: Interstate 89, North Exit 15 Off Ramp
TOWN: Winooski
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Musa Mayange
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Uknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Right Side Damage
INJURIES: Apparent Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
PASSENGER: Saladi Mayange
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
INJURIES: Head injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 18, 2024 at approximately 0351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to Interstate 89 north at Exit 15 for a single vehicle crash. While enroute, Troopers learned the vehicle had fled from the scene with heavy right side front end damage which was located in the town of Winooski by Winooski Police Department shortly thereafter. The operator was identified as Musa Mayange (25) of Winooski and passenger Saladi Mayange (21) of Winooski. Both occupants were transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling north on Interstate 89 when it lost control just prior to the Exit 15 off ramp. The vehicle rapidly turned to the right, colliding with a guardrail causing damages to both the vehicle and guardrail. While investigating circumstances revolving around the crash, Troopers suspected alcohol impairment from the operator. Blood evidence obtained from the operator indicated their blood alcohol content to be over the legal limit at the time of the crash. The operator was ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 5, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2024 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
