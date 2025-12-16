Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,543 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25B1010094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki                

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 approx 10:09 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 North, Putney, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI and Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Tysean Cooper                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were conducting a high visibility saturation patrol of Interstate 91 in Westminster. A Trooper observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with operator, Tysean Cooper, indicators of impairment were observed. It was also discovered that Cooper had a federal arrest warrant. The operator was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the warrant and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI and Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.