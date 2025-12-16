Westminster Barracks / DUI and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:25B1010094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 approx 10:09 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 North, Putney, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Tysean Cooper

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were conducting a high visibility saturation patrol of Interstate 91 in Westminster. A Trooper observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with operator, Tysean Cooper, indicators of impairment were observed. It was also discovered that Cooper had a federal arrest warrant. The operator was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the warrant and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

