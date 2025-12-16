Westminster Barracks / DUI and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25B1010094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 approx 10:09 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 North, Putney, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Tysean Cooper
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were conducting a high visibility saturation patrol of Interstate 91 in Westminster. A Trooper observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with operator, Tysean Cooper, indicators of impairment were observed. It was also discovered that Cooper had a federal arrest warrant. The operator was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the warrant and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/20/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.