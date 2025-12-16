St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & DLS
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4011183
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 11:58 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 105 / Lawson Rd, Newport Town, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & DLS
ACCUSED: Devan Hause
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 15, 2025 at approximately 11:58 AM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling VT Route 105 near Lawson Rd in Newport Town, when they observed a vehicle commit a motor vehicle violation. After stopping the vehicle, investigation revealed that Devan Hause was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Hause also had an active arrest warrant out of Orleans County Superior Court. She was issued citations to appear in Orleans County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/16/2025 at 08:30 AM and 01/20/2026 at 08:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2025 and 01/20/2026 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/a
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
