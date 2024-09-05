King Boulevard at Poplar Street to Close Temporarily for Southbound Lanes Paving Work
CASPER – There will be no access to King Boulevard from Poplar Street (WYO 220) beginning Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 26, to allow for paving of Poplar Street’s southbound lanes. Access to King Boulevard during this time will be via 13th Street.
This closure does not affect business access on King Boulevard, only the intersection of King Boulevard and Poplar Street.
Detour from Poplar Street: Take Collins Drive west to West 13th Street to King Boulevard. Closure dates are weather-dependent.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.