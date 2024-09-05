Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,877 in the last 365 days.

Statement from National Legal and Policy Center Counsel, Paul Kamenar

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action

Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Says Judge Tanya Chutkan Showed Her Bias

Characterizing the Supreme Court ruling as "rhetoric" and saying this case is not about the Presidency shows her bias since the immunity issue is indeed about the presidency”
— Paul Kamenar
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today National Legal and Policy Center Counsel Paul Kamenar who attended the first Hearing in the election interference case since the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, issued the following statement:

"In today's hearing setting the briefing schedule in the January 6 interference case against Donald Trump following the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and Jack Smith's recent superseding indictment, Judge Tanya Chutkan showed her bias by being dismissive of Trump's lawyers' argument that they should go first in challenging the indictment as the rules provide rather than letting Jack Smith leapfrog over the immunity issue and introduce new evidence in filings.

The central issue is whether the Special Counsel can rebut the Supreme Court ruling that Trump's discussions with Vice President Mike Pence is immune from prosecution since if it is, the indictment falls apart. Chutkan's characterizing Trump's lawyer argument about the Supreme Court ruling as "rhetoric" and saying this case is not about the Presidency further shows her bias since the immunity issue is indeed about the presidency, both for Trump and future presidents."

To schedule an interview with Paul Kamenar, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or email drene@nlpc.org.

Please visit https://nlpc.org/

Dan Rene
National Legal and Policy Center
+1 202-329-8357
drene@nlpc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from National Legal and Policy Center Counsel, Paul Kamenar

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more