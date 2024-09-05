Submit Release
Fargo Veterans Affairs to break ground on new $21M mental wellness and recovery center

FARGO — The Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Fargo will embark on a new chapter this week to improve mental health care options for its patients.

The Fargo VA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 6, for a new outpatient mental wellness and recovery facility at 2101 Elm St. N.

Jason Petti, interim medical center director, said the facility will bring “one-stop shopping” for veterans seeking care.  Read more...

