Fargo Veterans Affairs to break ground on new $21M mental wellness and recovery center
FARGO — The Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Fargo will embark on a new chapter this week to improve mental health care options for its patients.
The Fargo VA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 6, for a new outpatient mental wellness and recovery facility at 2101 Elm St. N.
Jason Petti, interim medical center director, said the facility will bring “one-stop shopping” for veterans seeking care. Read more...
