Work Scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14 between Midland and Four Corners Junction

MIDLAND, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, construction will begin on U.S. Highway 14 from Midland to Four Corners Junction. The project will consist of milling the surface, full depth reclamation on the shoulders, replacement of a mainline pipe, new asphalt, and an updated guardrail system.

During construction, traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect a 15-minute delay when traveling through the construction zone.

The prime contractor on the $10.9 million construction project is Central Specialties, Inc. from Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

