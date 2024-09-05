Rebuilding Chicago: Road, bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 5 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois



CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in Chicago are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Ten projects combined represent a total investment of $396 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Chicago and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 10 major projects in Chicago, three are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining seven are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2030.

Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) from Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) to Hubbard's Cave ongoing bridge rehabilitation and painting project also includes rehabilitation of the reversible lanes. The project began in early 2023 and is estimated to be complete in late 2025.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) at Roosevelt Road includes bridge deck resurfacing. The project began in spring and estimated to be complete this fall.

Pulaski Road from Columbus Avenue to 95 th Street (U.S. 12) bridge deck resurfacing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the project, which began in spring and is estimated to be and complete this fall.

Morgan Street from 63 rd to 79 th streets and 82 nd to 87 th street resurfacing will require daytime lane closures. This project is anticipated to begin this summer and estimated to be completed in late 2024.

Ohio Street at North Branch, Chicago River, Kingsbury Street bridge repair. At least one lane in each direction will remain open. The project is anticipated to begin late summer and estimated to be complete in late 2025.

I-55 at Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) bridge replacement. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin late 2027 and estimated to be complete late 2029.

I-55 from Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) to Chinatown feeder ramps (eastbound and westbound) includes bridge deck resurfacing, bridge joint repairs/replacement, patching and drainage improvements. Two lanes will remain open on I-55 during construction. The project is anticipated to begin late 2027 and estimated to be complete late 2030.

Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) at Independence Boulevard bridge replacement. Detours will be in place on Independence Boulevard and intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-290. This project is anticipated to begin late 2025 and estimated to be complete late 2027.

Eisenhower Expressway at Ashland Avenue bridge superstructure replacement. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin this fall and estimated to be complete late 2025.

95th Street (U.S. 12) at Stony Island Avenue bridge replacement, railroad separation replacement, intersection reconstruction, pump station installation and new lighting. This project is anticipated to begin spring 2026 and estimated to be complete fall 2027.

"Illinois is continuing our commitment to local community investment and ensuring our residents see positive changes that improve their day-to-day lives," said state Sen. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago). "Residents in my neighborhoods use these roadways every single day, and with improvements on the way, more jobs being created, and a focus on community revitalization, we are putting our foot forward and delivering infrastructure improvements that will impact generations of Illinois residents to come."





"Our continued investment to preserve local roads and bridges has yielded positive results - bringing forth greater job opportunities and stronger economies," said state Sen. Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). "We are taking a responsible approach to not only address safety and traffic issues, but to prevent them before they arise."





"Chicago, suburban Cook and Will counties are the backbones of our state, but moving our state forward can only start when we build up and build out a multimodal, comprehensive transportation infrastructure," said state Rep. Nick Smith (D-Chicago). "Rebuild Illinois' projects will inject millions of dollars into our communities, support good-paying construction jobs and put businesses and our communities' hidden gems on the map. Improving pedestrian safety, creating comprehensive solutions to ever-growing traffic issues and revitalizing well-trafficked roads and bridges will require more than what can be done in 2025, but these projects are the foundation of continued investment in every Illinois community."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Chicago that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."