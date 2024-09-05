Order to all Transport Authorities in the State: Crackdown on illegal headlight modifications in vehicles!

Outcome of the complaint raised by ‘Surajya Abhiyan’!

According to the ‘Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989’, vehicle headlights must adhere to specific standards. However, some drivers install headlights that cause glare, leading to numerous accidents in the state, some of which have been fatal. Considering this, ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ filed a complaint with the State Transport Commissioner. Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Transport Commissioner has directed all regional and sub-regional transport authorities in the state to take action and submit a report by August 23rd, as informed by Shri. Abhishek Murukate, the Maharashtra State Coordinator of ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

In 2005, the central government amended the safety standards under the ‘Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989’ to prevent drivers from being dazzled by the headlights of oncoming vehicles. Noticing a lack of enforcement, ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ filed a complaint with the Transport Commissioner. In response, the Transport Commissioner issued a circular to all regional and sub-regional authorities, directing them to take action against drivers who make illegal modifications to their headlights and to raise public awareness about the issue, as reported by Shri. Abhishek Murukate of ‘Surajya Abhiyan’.

Enforce Rules or Face Legal Action!

Due to the lack of serious action by the Transport Department despite clear provisions in the Motor Vehicle Act, a complaint had to be lodged with the Transport Commissioner. It is not enough for the Transport Commissioner to merely issue orders to regional and sub-regional authorities; genuine action is needed. This issue must be taken seriously, as it could save many lives in the state. Shri. Abhishek Murukate has warned that if proper action is not taken, legal recourse through the courts will be pursued.