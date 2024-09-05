Roadway Activity Report – Region 2 (Parts of East and Middle Tennessee) for August 29- September 4, 2024

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.04 to LM 2.71: Lane closures both eastbound and westbound on SR-1(US-70W) between Glade Creek Rd and Old Ridge Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks with strobe lights, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 8 am to 3:30 pm, 08/29/24 through 09/19/24. [2024-533]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.36 to LM 13.09: Lane closures both eastbound and westbound on SR-24 (US-70N) between Farris Rd and East of Bell Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks with strobe lights, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 8 am to 3:30 pm, 08/29/24 through 09/19/24. [2024-535]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.75 to LM 5.80: Lane closures both eastbound and westbound on SR-24 (US-70N) between Randolph and Falls Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks with strobe lights, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 8 am to 3:30 pm, 08/29/24 through 09/12/24. [2024-532]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.09 to LM 8: Lane closures both east and westbound on SR-24 (US-70N) between Randolph and Miller Ct. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks with strobe lights, flaggers, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 8 am to 3:30 pm, 08/29/24 through 09/19/24. [2024-531]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.81 to LM 12.44: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-68 from Cox Valley Road to Old Grandview Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/29/24 through 09/30/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-152]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 resurfacing from LM 16.29 to LM 28: The contractor will be micro-surfacing on SR-1 from LM 16.29 - 28.00. The contractor will also be performing bridge repairs over Daddy’s Creek at LM 21.95. During this work the contractor will have lane closures in place and flaggers present. Motorists can expect slight delays in travel and are encouraged to use caution and follow all construction signing and flagger commands.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Cookeville/CNY902]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from south of SR-282 (Dunbar Lane, LM 12.4) to SR-1 (US-70, LM 15.9): Resurfacing activities are in progress. Shoulder and/or lane closures will be necessary to complete the work. Appropriate signs will be utilized to direct traffic. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNY010]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps North from Lantana Road to near West 2nd Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. The intersection of SR-28 and SR-68 will have the signals operational this week. Motorists should be mindful of the change as they travel along SR-28 and SR-68. Flaggers may be utilized at times. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. [Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 resurfacing from near Jackie Drive (LM 2.7) to east of Lake Francis Road (LM 6.8): Resurfacing operations are ongoing. Temporary lane closures may be necessary for work activities. Motorists should be cautious of flagging operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will be displayed to alert motorists of the traffic conditions.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNY103]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. The contractor will be closing the right lane of Northbound SR-28 near Interstate Drive (SR-462) starting 08/26/24 from 7 AM to 4 PM to work on the shoulder. The right lane will be reopened at the end of each work shift. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The right shoulder of SR-28 Northbound near the intersection of Interstate Drive has been closed. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. As a special note, the contractor will be performing a traffic swap 08/27/24, and motorists will follow a new traffic pattern while the contractor continues Phase 2 work.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 (E. CENTRAL AVE.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 13.2: TDOT Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure along the roadway. Intermittent lane closures will occur during working hours. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday 08/05/24 and will be performed from 7AM to 3:30PM daily until completed. Motorists are advised to use caution when travelling through the area.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-62 (W. DEER LODGE HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.01 to LM 4.59: Westbound lane closure on SR-62(W. Deer Lodge Hwy) between Clear Creek Pkwy and east of Campground Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks with strobe lights, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 8 am to 3:30 pm, 08/29/24 through 08/30/24. [2024-501]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor has begun clearing and rockfall mitigation work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from near SR-262 (LM 13.5) to SR-56 (LM 15.7) and on SR-56 from north of Old Creek Road (LM 10.1) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 11.1): The contractor has completed milling and paving on SR-53 (LM 13 to LM 16) and SR-56 (LM 10 to LM 12) and is beginning bridge repair work on SR-56 near LM 11. Flaggers and drums will be used to control traffic through parts of the work-zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel on the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Livingston/CNY120]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. [Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road are closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 from east of SR-56 (MM 274) to east of SR-56 (MM 281): The contractor will be paving from 7 PM to 6 AM weather permitting from Sunday through Thursday nights. The on and off-ramps located at MM 276 and MM 280 will also be closed intermittently. One lane in each direction will be closed during this work, and motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Cookeville/CNX410]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 construction of a concrete slab bridge on SR-135 at LM 13.6: SR-135 will be closed from LM 13.53 – 13.59 beginning Monday 08/19/24 for bridge construction. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Livingston/CNY903]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The contractor will be on site installing construction signs and a temporary signal during the week of 08/26/24. The contractor will begin flashing the temporary signal on 08/30/24, and it will continue to flash during the Labor Day holiday. On 09/03/24, the contractor will turn on the signal and the roadway will be shut down to one lane at MM 24.42 for the duration of the project. Motorists should be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 resurfacing from West of SR-56 (MM 11) to near Miller Road (15.7): The contractor will be on site intermittently to work on punch list items. During this work, one lane may be closed, and flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNY100]

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Van Buren County Line (LM 0) to near Shady Oak Rd (LM 4.2): The contractor will have crews on site completing bridge repairs at LM 3.40 - 3.70. During this work daily lane closures will be used, and motorists can expect delays. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when contractor crews are present.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Cookeville/CNY902]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from the Van Buren County Line (0.0) to SR-101 (3.2): The contractor will be working on SR-285 from the Van Buren County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-101 (LM 3.15) to resurface and install safety devices. This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-301 resurfacing from SR-285 (0) to south of CC Road (0.9): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-301 from SR-285 (LM 0.00) to South of the CC Road (LM 0.90). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-127 from north of Farm Lane (LM 5.2) to the Coffee County line (LM 9.9): There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities from 7AM to 7PM daily.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Tullahoma/CNY124]

MARION COUNTY I-24 from east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146) to near SR-27 (US-72, MM 152): The contractor will be working on I-24 EB and WB from MM 146 to MM 152 to perform resurfacing operations. Work will be performed Sunday nights through Friday nights from 7 PM – 6 AM each night. No work will occur on Saturday nights. This work will require single lane closures in each direction leaving one lane open to traffic each way. THP and truck mounted attenuators will be on site during the work. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNX403]

MARION COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-28 (LM 0) to Grundy County Line (LM 11): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-108 from SR-28 (LM 0.00) to the Grundy County Line (LM 11.01). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Dunlap/CNY056]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 sinkhole and culvert repair at LM 3.3: The contractor is repairing the median ditch on SR-111 near L.M. 3.3 in Sequatchie County. There will be intermittent lane closures to install snow-plowable retroreflective markers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Dunlap/CNY178]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (MOONEYHAM-LONEWOOD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 9.1 to LM 16.18: Flagging operations on SR-285 (Mooneyham-Lonewood Road) between Haston Road and Salzer Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07 /08/24 through 10/31 /24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-309]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Miscellaneous Safety Improvements: The contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures for sign installations, guardrail work, and pavement markings. Motorists should expect delays. Flagging operations will be in place.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./McMinnville/CNY093]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-53 Miscellaneous Safety Improvements: The contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures for sign installations, guardrail work, and pavement markings. Motorists should expect delays.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./McMinnville/CNY093]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing from east of SR-288 (LM 18.5) to west of SR-136 (LM 23.1): The contractor may have lane closures and shoulder closures from 6 AM to 8 PM daily in order to prepare for paving operations by installing signs, removing markers, clipping shoulders, and milling. [Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNY121]

WARREN COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to south of SR-287 (LM 2.8): The contractor will have intermittent lane closures for wrap up operations from 6 AM until 7 PM. Motorists should expect delays. Flagging operations will be in place.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNY101]

WARREN AND WHITE COUNTY SR-136 repair of the bridge over the Caney Fork River LM 2: The bridge is opened back up to two-way operations the majority of the time and the signal system has been removed. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays at the bridge with wrap up activities and clean up.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNX109]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on Paul Huff Parkway westbound, the entrance northbound to I-75, and the I-75 southbound exit ramp. This work will require intermittent lane closures on Paul Huff Parkway. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from south of MM 18.6 (LM 3) to north of Exit 20 (LM 5.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on rumble strip and permanent pavement markings. Nightly lane closures will occur as needed between the hours of 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Intermittent closures of Exit 20 will be required periodically for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. THP will be on site during work activities. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX405]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new storm drainage. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. A traffic shift is expected to take place from LM 20.0 to LM 20.29. As a result of this shift, traffic will be moved to the center of the new roadway from LM 19.0 to LM 20.29. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be constructing new concrete islands on SR-74. The SR-74 northbound lane will be temporarily closed near Inman Street. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, follow detour signs, and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be completing punch list work in Sale Creek and on SR74. Intermittent lane closures may be necessary during this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work westbound from LM 9.69 to LM 9.94: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between 4th Avenue and Dodds Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 09/11/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 3.66: Single westbound lane closure on SR-320 (E. Brainerd Rd) beginning near Graysville Rd and Stanley Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 9 am to 2 pm, 08/22/24 through 10/4/24. [2024-528]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.44 to LM 7.46: East and westbound lane closures on SR-8 (E. Main St) at Slayton Ave. There will be a brief flagger assisted stoppage of all traffic for aerial utility work. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 9 am to 2 pm, 09/03/24 through 09/06/24. [2024-546]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 1.27 to LM 1.3: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) between Slater Road and N./S. Smith Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 08/21 /24 through 09/06/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-343]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.09 to LM 8.32: Nighttime road closure and detour on W. Main St between Market St and Broad St. Signage for detour route and barricades will be present. Detour will reroute traffic to 20th St beginning 09/04/24 to 10/02/24 from 10 pm to 4 am. [2024-527]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. This reporting period, the contractor plans to temporary close the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from Shallowford Road to install a traffic shift.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations. This work will require daily lane closures from 7 AM to 5 PM in either direction. There will be heavy hauling operations, so motorists should use caution traveling in the area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY098]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 08/29/24, 08/30/24, 09/03/24, and 09/04/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Hixon Pike) miscellaneous safety improvements from Boy Scout Road (LM 8.5) to Thrasher Pike (LM 9.5): The contractor will be retrofitting curb ramps throughout the project limits. Daily right lane closures between 8 AM and 5 PM will be utilized to accomplish this work. Motorists should use caution as workers will be present.

[J. M. Hanner Construction Co., Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY109]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from SR-153 (LM 4.6) to near Eller Road (LM 6.5): Resurfacing operations are ongoing. Nightly lane closures are planned from 7 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY057]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 construction of a small drainage structure (L.M. 1.6): A long-term single lane closure is in place as crews work to replace a drainage culvert. A temporary traffic signal has been implemented to flag traffic while the work is being performed. Traffic should use caution approaching the work area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX408]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading operation on East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 17.26: A routine inspection of the SR-30 bridge over the Tennessee River will result in closure of the eastbound shoulder on the bridge on Tuesday September 3, and Wednesday September 4 from 8 AM until 3 PM. This inspection is weather dependent. If the inspection is delayed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Thursday, September 5.

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from north of Payne Lane (LM 11) to near Bradley Street (L.M. 14.6): The contractor plans to perform resurfacing operations daily. Daytime temporary lane closures are planned to complete these operations.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX219]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor has scheduled attenuator repair work at 8 PM on 8/28/24 and the closure is expected to last about one hour in Hamilton Co I-24 County Seq. 2 WB LM 8.1 Exit Ramp 178. The Market St. side of the ramp will have the closure. It is a complex ramp with many splits with only one closed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY104]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout Region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation. For the foreseeable future the majority of work will take place 7 days per week in Marion County from MM 162 to the Georgia line and from the Georgia Line to MM 173 in Hamilton Co. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. However, it is possible in areas where needed that some nighttime single lane closures may be in place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 PM to 6 AM only as needed. [R.D. Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locationson various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Bradley County in Cleveland at the cloverleaf ramps on SR-40 and SR-60. Various ramps will have repairs done and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNW379]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed. [Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX111: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY - CNY903: Closed with detour in place.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

###