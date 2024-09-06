MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM LANDS AT GLEN ALLEN, VA AS PART OF THE GUNDAM BASE MOBILE USA TOUR

Check out the Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour in Glen Allen from September 6 - 8. This image contains a logo for Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles This image containts a logo for Gunpla.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Returns to the road with a special Gundam Base Mobile Tour USA, and we’re looking for local fans to join.

From today, Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8, the Gundam Mobile Base Tour USA is rolling into Glen Allen, VA to offer Richmond-area Gundam fans of all ages the ultimate GUNPLA experience.

Attendees will immerse themselves with a FREE hands-on GUNPLA workshops where they can build the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam, grab exclusive model kits available to buy at tour locations, snap epic photos with a nearly 6-foot tall Gundam Fighter, play the latest Gundam video games, and immerse themselves in a thrilling VR experience! Participants can also virtually enter the Gundam world with an exclusive photo opp that lets them select their background and receive a print or digital version of their pic.*

WHAT ARE GUNDAM AND GUNPLA:

Gundam is a popular Japanese media franchise with a massive fanbase that has significantly influenced the giant mecha genre in Japanese and international pop culture. Launched in Japan in 1979, Gundam has been one of the most influential anime brands in the US for 25 years. Gundam is renowned for its complex storytelling, character development, and realistic depiction of mecha warfare.

Fans experience Gundam through TV shows, movies, manga, novels, video games, and model kits, known as GUNPLA (Gundam Plastic Models).

The event is taking place at HobbyTown in Glen Allen, VA.

WHERE:

HobbyTown

9900 W Broad St

Glen Allen, VA 23060

WHEN:

Friday, September 6 from 12 - 6 pm

Saturday, September 7 from 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday, September 8 from 10 am - 5 pm

Follow all of the Gundam news @bandaihobbyus on Instagram, Facebook, and X, and share your own Gundam Tour highlights!

For a full list of tour locations, visit the official Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour website.

* All attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis for activities and product sales. Please note - this event accepts cashless payment only.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

