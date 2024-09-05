Hudson Valley Community College's New STEM Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Hudson Valley Community College’s (HVCC) new STEM Education Center at the college’s HVCC North Extension Center in Malta, Saratoga County. The new facility, which is open to students for the 2024-25 Academic Year, is part of the college’s $17.5 million HVCC North expansion project and will serve over a thousand students annually with coursework applicable to over 30 associate degree and certificate programs.

“The opening of Hudson Valley Community College’s new STEM Education Center exemplifies our commitment to innovation and education," Governor Hochul said. "This state-of-the-art facility will provide students with cutting-edge resources and training in critical fields like healthcare and STEM. By integrating advanced laboratories and modern technology, we are not only enhancing educational opportunities but also driving regional economic growth. This project is a testament to the power of collaboration between state, local, and private partners in shaping the future of our workforce.”

Located in NYSERDA’s Saratoga Technology and Energy Park (STEP®), the two-story, 14,500-square-foot building includes state-of-the-art labs for microbiology, anatomy and physiology, chemistry, and biology, as well as classrooms, student support space and offices. The project includes renovations to the college’s Training and Education Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alternative and Renewable Technologies (TEC-SMART). Together, the project provides new education and workforce training opportunities in the specialized and growing fields of healthcare, STEM, and skilled trades.

The site will also increase non-credit, short-term workforce training offerings that contribute to regional business and economic growth and meet a rising demand for skilled labor in the greater Capital Region.

In June of 2022, Governor Hochul announced the groundbreaking for HVCC’s STEM Education Center. The project was supported by a $2.5 million Empire State Development capital grant recommended by the Capital Region Economic Development Council. Major contributions to the project's funding have been made by SUNY ($6 million) and Saratoga County ($1.5 million), as well as organizations including GlobalFoundries, Northern Borders, and the Hearst Foundation. Additionally, U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko named the HVCC North project as one of 15 FY2023 Community Funding Projects.

In 2021, GlobalFoundries provided a $500,000 gift toward the project to create a Workforce Training and Apprenticeship Center at HVCC North. That gift supported the construction and fitting of an advanced Radio Frequency/Vacuum Technology Laboratory, an innovative Mechatronics laboratory, and the modernization of the Clean Room Laboratory at TEC-SMART.

Other updates at Hudson Valley Community College’s TEC-SMART include renovating classrooms and labs for the Electrical Construction and Maintenance (A.O.S.); Electrical Engineering Technology (A.A.S.) and Engineering Science (A.S.); and Heating, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration Technical Services (A.O.S.) programs. In addition, updates to computer labs provide augmented/virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning as part of the college’s Computer Information Systems programs.

Congressman Paul Tonko said, “I’m thrilled to be in Malta today to celebrate the opening of HVCC’s new STEM Education Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will greatly accelerate workforce development for emerging industries across our region. Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve been a strong supporter of HVCC’s efforts to provide top-notch education and skills training to residents across our Capital Region — and I was proud to secure $1 million in federal funds for this initiative through last year’s Community Project Funding (CPF) process. Now, I’m beyond excited to see how this new expansion will pay dividends for our students and our communities for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Growing and supporting a skilled workforce has been one of Governor Hochul’s top priorities, and HVCC’s STEM Education Center represents an investment in New Yorkers. By providing new avenues for training and certification, we can ensure that more people can participate in the 21st century economy, and promote new economic growth throughout the state.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "Our SUNY community colleges serve as hubs for workforce development and upward mobility. This impressive project is a perfect illustration of how Hudson Valley Community College is addressing New York State's workforce needs by offering education and training opportunities in high-demand fields such as the semiconductor industry, STEM and skilled trades. The success of this project would not have been possible without the support of Governor Hochul and our local, state, and federal partners, and I thank them for making this project a reality for HVCC and its students."

Hudson Valley Community College Officer-in-Charge Louis Coplin said, “Hudson Valley Community College continues to adapt and expand to better serve our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate the official opening of the new STEM Education Center at HVCC North. This new facility is an integral component of our HVCC North expansion project and an important resource for our students and community seeking training in healthcare, trades and technology. We are extremely grateful to our government leaders and community and business partners who supported our vision to build a state-of-the-art STEM facility within our service area and provide greater access to education and job training in Saratoga County.”

Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Phil Barrett said, “We are excited to celebrate the opening of the new STEM Education Center at HVCC North in Malta. Expanding access to STEM education not only prepares students for the jobs of tomorrow, but also empowers them to seek employment opportunities available today right here in Saratoga County. We are thankful to all those who supported this project and for our longstanding partnership with HVCC and GlobalFoundries, which continues to fuel growth, innovation, and opportunity across Saratoga County.”

GlobalFoundries Malta Manufacturing Facility Vice President and General Manager Hui Peng Koh said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of the STEM Education Center at HVCC North. Our investment in and support of this state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and preparing the next generation of leaders in science and technology. Our continued partnership with HVCC underscores our dedication to building a robust pipeline of skilled professionals who will drive the future of the semiconductor industry. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our community and our industry.”

Capital Region Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Ruth Mahoney and Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “The Capital Region is a hub for many of New York State’s high-growth industries, from biotech to semiconductors, and this new STEM Education Center at Hudson Valley Community College will broaden the pathways to jobs and opportunity. Along with our state and industry partners, we have supported investments in workforce development that will continue to build a skilled talent pipeline and boost the regional economy.”

About Hudson Valley Community College

Founded in 1953, Hudson Valley Community College is the largest community college in upstate New York and offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs in three schools: Business and Liberal Arts; Health Sciences; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); and also administers the Educational Opportunity Center for academic and career training at no cost to those who qualify. One of 30 community colleges in the SUNY system, Hudson Valley enrolls more than 19,000 students in credit and non-credit courses and is a recognized leader in distance learning and workforce development. The college has more than 90,000 alumni.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum.