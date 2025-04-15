Helping New Yorkers Stay Cool This Summer

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are open to help low-income New Yorkers stay cool this summer through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the program will pay for an air conditioner for eligible households that include someone who has a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults.

“High temperatures and humidity in the summer pose a grave threat to those with certain medical conditions, as well as older adults and young children,” Governor Hochul said. “This assistance is crucial for at-risk New Yorkers, and I encourage those who may be eligible to apply as soon as possible so they can stay cool in their home when the worst of the weather hits. My administration is committed to protecting vulnerable communities and ensuring every New Yorker has the resources they need and deserve to stay safe and healthy year-round.”

To qualify for federally funded cooling assistance, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size, and include at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition aggravated by extreme heat or is under age 6 or over age 60. For example, a family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,390 or an annual gross income of $76,681, and still qualify.

Applications for cooling assistance will be accepted beginning Tuesday, April 15, and funding is expected to be available through the beginning of June. New York State expects to receive its federally obligated funding for this program in the coming weeks to ensure those who qualify for assistance can receive it. Once again, the start date in mid-April will allow those who qualify to have their unit installed before the worst of the summer heat and humidity arrives. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The HEAP cooling assistance program covers the cost of an air conditioning unit and installation.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “This program is targeted at those who are at high risk in heat emergencies, but do not have an air conditioner or the means to purchase one. HEAP cooling assistance will help some of our most vulnerable residents to remain safely in their homes during heat emergencies and avoid the health risks posed to them by extreme hot and humid weather.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every New York family and senior deserves a safe, affordable home with air conditioning to keep themselves and their children cool throughout the summer. I am fighting the Trump administration’s illegal firings of all federal LIHEAP employees to ensure residents in every corner of the Empire State can tap into the federal funds they need to deal with challenging air conditioning costs. I am proud to have turned up the heat on the feds to get them to deliver this emergency assistance to keep families and seniors safe and cool in their homes this summer, and thank Governor Hochul for her work ensuring vulnerable New Yorkers get the resources they need to make ends meet.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’ve long been a proud supporter of programs that help families afford their home energy needs, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this critical initiative to protect at-risk New Yorkers from dangerous summer heat and humidity. As climate change continues to drive increasingly extreme temperatures, we must continue to invest in solutions like the HEAP cooling assistance program that help seniors, young children, and those with medical conditions stay safe and comfortable in their homes. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in expanding access to these life-saving resources.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “HEAP helps thousands of New Yorkers stay cool and afford their home energy bills throughout the hot summer months. Hot and humid weather can cause significant health risks, especially among older adults and young children. Thanks to federal funding, which I supported in Congress, this program is providing households experiencing the greatest needs with critical resources to stay cool as temperatures across the East Coast rise over the next few months. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to apply.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “As the Trump Administration continues their draconian cuts to services like the HEAP Program, I’m glad to see New York step up to the plate and do what is needed for our families. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast leadership, and I look forward to continuing our work together to protect and strengthen the resources people need to thrive.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “HEAP cooling assistance provides eligible individuals and families with an air conditioning unit to avert heat-related illnesses among seniors, children and New Yorkers with medical vulnerabilities. I encourage New Yorkers to apply for this important benefit while it is available.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “I commend Governor Hochul and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for prioritizing the well-being of our most vulnerable New Yorkers through the HEAP cooling assistance program. As we continue to experience more frequent and severe heatwaves, access to air conditioning is not a luxury—it is a matter of health and safety, particularly for our seniors, young children, and individuals with medical conditions. This program is a critical step in ensuring that low-income households are not left behind. I urge all eligible New Yorkers to apply as soon as possible.”

Over the past five years, more than 87,000 households have received cooling assistance totaling more than $67 million.

Residents outside of New York City may apply by contacting their local department of social services by phone or in person. New York City residents may apply in person at a local Human Resources Administration Benefit Access Center or online at access.nyc.gov.