Bringing Broadband to Hardest to Serve Areas

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the ConnectALL Deployment Program Request for Applications (RFA) for Priority, Reliable, and Alternative Technology Solutions, a critical milestone in the multi-year process to secure affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to the final remaining unserved and underserved locations across New York State. ConnectALL will accept applications from April 15 through May 5, 2025 to fund projects deploying traditional fiber optic, cable, hybrid fiber-coaxial, and licensed fixed wireless broadband service, and federally designated alternative technologies such as unlicensed fixed wireless and low earth orbit satellite services. Applicants can view the Request for Applications and submit a proposal by May 5, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“Today marks a watershed moment in New York's digital future as we launch the final application phase of our historic ConnectALL Deployment Program,” Governor Hochul said. “Broadband is no longer a luxury — it's essential infrastructure for education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and daily life. With this program, we are ensuring that every single New Yorker, regardless of their zip code or economic circumstances, will have access to high-speed internet. By leveraging innovative technologies to reach our most remote communities, we are fulfilling our commitment to create a more equitable and connected Empire State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Closing the digital divide in New York requires innovative approaches and strong partnerships between government and the private sector. This RFA represents the culmination of years of strategic planning and implementation to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to affordable, reliable broadband service. By embracing a range of technology solutions, including alternative options for our hardest-to-reach areas, we are demonstrating our commitment to leaving no community behind in the digital age.”

The RFA is open for applications and information on the Project Areas and eligible locations is available on the ConnectALL website. Organizations that have not yet completed the prequalification process, which was conducted from June 2024 to February 2025, will have an additional opportunity to submit these materials as part of their RFA response.

The Deployment Program is the component of the Governor’s ConnectALL Initiative that exclusively addresses locations in the state that have no option for reliable, high-speed internet service. The Program launched in December 2022 with a statewide mobilization to improve the accuracy of federal broadband maps. ConnectALL, along with federal, county, and local partners, have since secured commitments for service for thousands of homes and businesses that allowed the Deployment Program to focus on approximately one percent of locations in the state. Following an earlier RFA that focused exclusively on fiber optic and other reliable solutions, ConnectALL is currently reviewing proposals to serve more than half of those locations. The Request for Applications announced today focuses on the approximately 20,000 homes and businesses that have not yet received proposals, do not have other commitments in place, and cannot currently be connected by a standard installation from an earth-based broadband provider.

ConnectALL will make the planned awards for the full $644 million in federal grants available for public comment upon submitting them to the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for approval by the federally-mandated deadline of July 25, 2025. Pending NTIA approval, selected projects are expected to commence in 2025 with completion within four years.

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Digital Equity Program will invest $50 million, including a federal allocation of at least $37 million, to implement the New York State Digital Equity Plan to close the digital divide. On March 24, ConnectALL closed the Digital Equity Program Capacity Grant Request for Applications, through which ConnectALL expects to award approximately $15.5 Million of the federal allocation.

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program will provide up to $100 million in grants to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging funds from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The first awards under this program are securing $10 a month broadband service and $30 a month Gigabit service for over 14,000 low-income households in Buffalo, New York City and Rochester. The program continues to accept applications from internet service providers and expressions of interest from housing owners and public housing authorities.

The Municipal Infrastructure Program will fund broadband expansion projects owned by a public utility or publicly controlled. ConnectALL is accepting applications to Phase 4 through April 25, 2025. To date, ConnectALL has awarded over $240 million through the program, funding construction of nearly 2,400 miles of broadband infrastructure that will reach 98,000 locations across New York State. Visit the ConnectALL Projects Dashboard for more information on Municipal Infrastructure Program projects.

The Connectivity Innovation Program advances innovation and new broadband solutions, business models, and technologies in order to increase private sector investment and entrepreneurship; drive equity and innovation in the broadband marketplace; and reinforce a thriving research, development, and manufacturing ecosystem to support connectivity innovation in New York. ConnectALL is accepting applications to the Connectivity Innovation – Mobile Service RFA through June 17, 2025.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “As Chair of the Senate Internet and Technology Committee, I’m proud to support the launch of this next phase of the ConnectALL Deployment Program. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to ensuring every New Yorker, in every part of our state, can access affordable, high-speed internet.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Difficult to reach locations present the greatest challenge to providing all New Yorkers high-speed broadband access. This is a noteworthy request for applications that invites innovative and alternative approaches to provide access to hard-to-reach locations and underserved communities. Governor Hochul and Empire State Development’s ConnectALL office are national leaders in the drive for broadband expansion by encouraging varied approaches that fit the situation. This Deployment program is another example of why New York’s programs continue to break new ground.”