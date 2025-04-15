Affordable Housing on Long Island: Governor Hochul Announces Construction Has Begun on 66-Unit Senior Affordable Housing Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction at Medford Gardens, a 66-unit affordable senior housing development in the hamlet of Medford located in the town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County. The $40 million fully-electric complex will reserve half of the units for individuals in need of supportive services. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed nearly 5,500 affordable homes on Long Island. Medford Gardens continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“We are committed to creating more opportunities for older New Yorkers to downsize into smaller homes in communities they love,” Governor Hochul said. “Medford Gardens will provide households with an affordable place to call home and provide vulnerable residents the support they need and deserve to continue to live independently. Thank you to the town of Brookhaven for your partnership and for showing what it means to be a Pro-Housing Community.”

Scheduled to be complete in summer of 2026, the Medford Gardens complex represents a significant investment in the well-being of seniors, providing not only affordable housing but also the supportive services necessary to enhance residents' quality of life.

Apartments at Medford Gardens will be available for households age 55 and older earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Thirty-three supportive apartments will be reserved for eligible seniors struggling with homelessness and mental health challenges. The project is developed by WellLife Network, which is also providing on-site support for eligible tenants such as health services, case management, crisis intervention, and vocational training.

The new three-story building will also have sustainable features like electric heating and cooling, energy-efficient appliances, including laundry facilities, electric vehicle charging stations, storm drainage retention ponds, and outdoor greenspace.

Medford Gardens is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that are expected to generate $19 million in equity, $6.7 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, $3.6 million from its Federal Housing Trust Fund, and nearly $800,000 from its NYS HOME Program. Additional support includes $7.9 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Operating funding for the 33 supportive units is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through the New York State Office of Mental Health.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Creating affordable, energy-efficient, and supportive homes is the cornerstone of HCR’s work. This $40 million investment will allow 66 senior households the opportunity to live independently in a place they can afford. We thank the town of Brookhaven — a certified Pro-Housing Community — as well as WellLife and other local partners for sharing our vision on addressing the housing crisis on Long Island.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “When completed, Medford Gardens will provide seniors who have experienced homelessness with safe, affordable, energy-efficient apartments they can call home, along with on-site access to support services that will help them live stable and successful lives in Suffolk County. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for making landmark investments to expand supportive housing across New York State, and to WellLife Network and all the state and local partners who are supporting this much-needed project.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing is a critical component of our effort to ensure all seniors in our state — especially those living with mental illness — have a safe and welcome place to call home. Medford Gardens will help address this critical need on Long Island, where affordable housing is in high demand. This development, like others supported through the Empire State Supportive Housing initiative, demonstrates Governor Hochul’s continued resolve to establish more specialized housing to serve those New Yorkers most in need.”

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “The Medford Gardens project highlights Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to older New Yorkers and bolsters our achievement as being designated an Age-Friendly state. In particular, this is significant because it helps those in need and addresses the housing crisis on Long Island. Affordable housing with on-site support services will help ensure older New Yorkers can be as independent as possible for as long as possible in the homes and communities of their choice.”

WellLife Network CEO Sherry Tucker said, “Medford Gardens will represent more than just brick and mortar — it will be a symbol of hope, stability, and opportunity for community members that need it most. By expanding access to badly needed affordable and supportive housing, we are investing in the future of individuals who deserve a safe and supportive place to call home. This development underscores WellLife's commitment to ensuring that every Long Islander has the resources they need to thrive.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Smart affordable housing projects are essential to keeping people right here on Long Island. This initiative helps propel that goal, and we look forward to working with New York State and our local leaders to provide more housing opportunities for those who want to call Long Island home.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said, “Combating housing insecurity for seniors, including those seniors with disabilities, takes action by local governments working with partners in the industry. Unfortunately, there are many such seniors who have served our nation in the armed services, but face homelessness. The Town of Brookhaven is actively working to reduce homelessness for our residents, especially for our veterans.”

State Senator Dean Murray said, "They say we are judged by how we treat those in need. I'm proud to work with Governor Hochul, the folks at NYS Homes and Community Renewal and our friends at WellLife Network to provide an affordable, multi-family development that also provides supportive services to those in need."

Assemblymember Joe DeStefano said, “Medford Gardens is a welcome addition to our community and we look forward to its new residents,” said Assemblyman Joe DeStefano. “This affordable, supportive housing will transform their lives.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 55,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Currently, nearly 300 communities have been certified, including the town of Brookhaven.