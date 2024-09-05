Auditor General DeFoor Highlights Expanded Job Opportunities for Pennsylvania Students During Visit to Luzerne County Community College

NANTICOKE, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today highlighted his department’s expanded career pathways for graduates of accredited associate degree programs in the areas of accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math or another closely related field at Luzerne County Community College.

“Our goal is to create pathways to careers and expand opportunities to good jobs to more Pennsylvanians than ever before,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “As a community college graduate, I can tell you firsthand that associate degree programs offer practical, hands-on training that prepares students for high-demand careers like auditing. That’s why I am so excited to be at Luzerne County Community College to recruit the next generation of our workforce.”

Previously, to be considered for a position at the Department of the Auditor General, candidates needed to hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance and complete 12 credits of accounting as part of their coursework.

“Luzerne County Community College welcomes Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor to our Nanticoke campus and enthusiastically support his efforts to expand career opportunities in state government for LCCC students,” said Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak. “As northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest, most accessible, and best quality institution of higher education, Luzerne County Community College is well positioned to produce talented graduates whose skills and training have prepared them to meet the growing workforce development demands.”

The department’s Intern to Hire Program has also expanded to include individuals who have received their associate degree in the last six months. The Intern to Hire Program offers candidates full-time positions in the department upon graduation from an undergraduate or graduate program if they have worked 900 hours, or six months, and have had successful performance reviews.

“I could go on about the benefits of working for the Commonwealth, and the job satisfaction you get from public service,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Instead, I encourage you to find out for yourself—visit our newly redesigned website at paauditor.gov and explore the career opportunities we have available for you.”

Auditor General DeFoor has visited the following community colleges to promote expanded job opportunities within in department:

Erie County Community College (EC3)

Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC)

Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC)

Reading Area Community College (RACC)

Community College of Beaver County (CCBC)

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

Butler County Community College (BC3)

Westmoreland County Community College

Delaware County Community College

Lehigh Carbon Community College

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit www.paauditor.gov/careers and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

# # #

Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov