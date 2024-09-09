Point Pleasant Fire Protection District Enhances Emergency Services with Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight® Gurney Scale

Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight scale will help the Point Pleasant Fire Protection District provide more efficient and accurate care, especially involving stroke and pediatric patients. Hinckley Medical Logo

Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight EMS gurney scale will help provide more efficient and accurate prehospital care, especially for stroke and pediatric patients.

OneWeight has become an invaluable asset for our EMS crews. The ability to obtain precise weight measurements quickly and efficiently is crucial, especially in high-stakes situations like stroke care.” — Captain Jonathan Bendzlowicz, Point Pleasant Fire Protection District

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Point Pleasant Fire Protection District recently implemented Hinckley Medical ’s OneWeight ambulance gurney scale in their emergency medical services (EMS) operations. This cutting-edge technology is poised to significantly enhance patient care, particularly where precise weight measurement is critical for effective and timely intervention.Stroke TreatmentOne of the primary applications of the OneWeight scale at Point Pleasant Fire Protection District is in the treatment of stroke patients. Accurate weight measurement is vital for administering thrombolytics and other weight-dependent medications, directly influencing door-to-balloon time—a key metric in stroke care. By providing precise and reliable weight readings, OneWeight helps ensure that medication dosages are accurate, reducing the risk of permanent deficits in stroke patients and helping to improve overall treatment outcomes.Streamlined Workflow and General BenefitsIn addition to its role in stroke care, OneWeight offers several general benefits that enhance the overall efficiency and safety of EMS operations. The scale integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, allowing EMS crews to quickly obtain accurate weight measurements without disrupting the fast-paced nature of emergency care.Captain Jonathan Bendzlowicz of the Point Pleasant Fire Protection District highlighted the importance of this new tool: “OneWeight has become an invaluable asset for our EMS crews. The ability to obtain precise weight measurements quickly and efficiently is crucial, especially in high-stakes situations like stroke care. The device’s user-friendly design and seamless integration into our workflows have made it easier for our teams to focus on what truly matters—providing the best possible care to our patients.”The OneWeight scale also contributes to patient safety by ensuring accurate dosing of medications, reducing the risk of underdosing or overdosing—an issue of growing concern, especially in pediatric prehospital care. Additionally, the scale supports enhanced data management by allowing entry of weight data into the electronic health record (EHR) system, allowing for real-time data capture and seamless integration into patient profiles.User-Friendly Design, Reliability and Cost EfficiencyOneWeight’s simple, two-button operation is intuitive to use, which helps providers quickly and accurately obtain weight measurements without extensive training. Its durable design ensures consistent performance in the demanding environment of EMS operations. And, its reliability minimizes potential of equipment failure during critical situations. Bendzlowicz added, “OneWeight implementation was not taken lightly and will likely lead to long-term savings by reducing medication errors and improving treatment outcomes, ultimately contributing to better resource management. Plus, it speeds up our process and operates in the background, so our crews don’t even have to think about it.”About Hinckley MedicalHinckley Medical minimizes prehospital medical errors with two innovative solutions: OneDose™, an interactive protocol workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys. Designed for seamless integration or standalone use, both enhance patient care by ensuring accurate weight-based dosing and streamlined protocol adherence. Schedule a demo at www.hinckleymed.com

Hinckley Medical’s OneDose™ protocol-workflow solution powered by the OneWeight® ambulance gurney scale.

