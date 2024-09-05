U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Vern Buchanan for Florida’s 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Vern Buchanan to represent Florida’s Sixteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Vern Buchanan has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in Florida’s 16th Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Buchanan and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress.”

“Having served over thirty years in the private sector creating thousands of jobs, I understand the importance of giving small businesses the tools they need to expand and prosper,” said Rep. Buchanan. “That’s why I continue to fight in Congress for lower taxes and reduced regulations so business owners can hire more workers with good-paying jobs. I appreciate the support of the U.S. Chamber in advancing this mission.”

##