Asphalt Repairs Scheduled on U.S. Highway 14A in Spearfish Canyon

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Elizabeth Johnson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7393

 

SPEARFISH, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, asphalt patching operations are scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14A between Savoy and Cheyenne Crossing in Spearfish Canyon.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with the use of flaggers. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. A signed detour will not be in place.

The prime contractor on this $122,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

Distribution channels:


