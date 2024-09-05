Asphalt Repairs Scheduled on U.S. Highway 14A in Spearfish Canyon
For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024
Contact:
Elizabeth Johnson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7393
SPEARFISH, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, asphalt patching operations are scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14A between Savoy and Cheyenne Crossing in Spearfish Canyon.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with the use of flaggers. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. A signed detour will not be in place.
The prime contractor on this $122,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
