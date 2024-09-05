Asphalt Repairs Scheduled on U.S. Highway 14A in Spearfish Canyon

For Immediate Release:

SPEARFISH, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, asphalt patching operations are scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14A between Savoy and Cheyenne Crossing in Spearfish Canyon.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with the use of flaggers. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. A signed detour will not be in place.

The prime contractor on this $122,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

