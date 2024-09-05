Operation status of cross-sea bridges and emergency shelters during typhoon

MACAU, September 5 - Due to the impact of the Tropical Cyclone “Yagi”, Typhoon Signal No.8 was issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau at 10:00 pm. In response to the related situation, the three cross-sea bridges in Macao and Coloane and the Lotus Bridge will be closed at 11:30 pm. The lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will be open to light motor and authorised vehicles starting from 11:00 pm. The Civil Protection Operations Centre hereby urges motorists to avoid using the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge unless necessary, in order to give way to emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, the four emergency shelters of the Social Welfare Bureau (including: Ilha Verde Refuge Centre, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium, Taipa and Coloane Social Service Centre, and Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao) have been opened and stocked with supplies since 9 pm for individuals in need of temporary shelter.

The Civil Protection Operations Centre will continue to monitor the latest developments of “Yagi”, take actions to assist residents and tourists in need, as well as disseminate information in a timely manner. The public is advised to pay close attention to the government news through various channels.