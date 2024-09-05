J&P Park, Inc. expands Greenwood County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – J&P Park, Inc. (J&P Park), a portfolio of brands providing consumers with innovative and high-quality gardening and hobby-based products, announced today that it is expanding its Greenwood County operations with the recent acquisition of Northern Brewer, a leader in homebrewing. J&P Park’s $750,000 investment is expected to create 50 new jobs.

With deep roots in South Carolina, J&P Park has been a cornerstone of the community for many years, particularly through its brand, Park Seed. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1868, Park Seed is one of the oldest and largest mail-order seed and plant companies in the U.S. The company relocated to Greenwood County in 1924 and completed construction of its current campus in 1961. In addition to Park Seed and Northern Brewer, J&P Park is also home to other well-known brands such as Jackson & Perkins, Wayside Gardens and Van Dyke’s Restorers.

The 15,000-square-foot expansion will enable J&P Park to relocate Northern Brewer’s Minnesota operations to J&P Park’s main campus located at 3507 Cokesbury Road in Hodges. The project will increase inventory storage for picking, packing and fulfilling e-commerce orders of Northern Brewer’s homebrewing supplies which include top-quality ingredients and equipment.

Operations for Northern Brewer are already online in Greenwood. Individuals interested in joining the J&P Park team should contact lesley.rose@parkseed.com.

QUOTES

“We are incredibly excited to expand our operations in Greenwood County, a community that has been the heart of our company for nearly a century. This investment reflects our deep commitment to this region and our belief in its potential for continued growth. We look forward to creating new opportunities for local residents and continuing to be a proud part of Greenwood County’s future.” -J&P Park President and CEO Kelly Funk

“With an investment that will create 50 new jobs, J&P Park continues to make an impact on the Greenwood County community. We are proud to see a company with such a longstanding history in our state continue to find success, and we look forward to a lasting partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always gratifying to see an existing company expand in our state. With a 100-year history in Greenwood County, J&P Park is a perfect example of South Carolina companies finding success from launch to legacy. Congratulations on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“J&P Park’s growth is a testament to the enduring strength of our local economy and the skilled workforce here in Greenwood County. With a century of history in Greenwood, J&P Park is truly a cornerstone of our community and one that continues to relocate business acquisitions to its Hodges campus from other parts of the country. This expansion, creating 50 new jobs, not only highlights their deep roots but also reinforces our shared commitment to building a thriving future together.” -Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates

FIVE FAST FACTS