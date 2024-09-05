CAPQ BDC Inc. Joins BNY Mellon | Pershing’s Alternative Investment Solutions Platform

Michael "Q" Quatrini

Bringing Innovative Venture Capital Investments to a Global Audience

We are thrilled to be included on the BNY Mellon | Pershing platform.” — Michael "Q" Quatrini, CEO

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAPQ BDC Inc., operating as Capital QBusiness Development Company, a Full-stack Venture Capital BDC, is proud to announce its inclusion on the BNY Mellon | Pershing Alternative Investment Solutions wealth management platform. This significant milestone, effective as of September 3rd, marks a major step forward in Capital QBDC’s mission to provide innovative venture capital opportunities to a global network of investors.With this new platform inclusion, Capital QBDC gains access to BNY Mellon | Pershing’s extensive network of financial professionals and wealth managers, which collectively serve approximately 7 million investor accounts worldwide. This strategic partnership will enhance Capital QBDC's ability to connect with a broader audience, offering sophisticated investors unique opportunities in alternative investments.Michael "Q" Quatrini, Co-founder and CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., stated, “We are thrilled to be included on the BNY Mellon | Pershing platform. This relationship represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our reach and connect with investors who are looking for innovative, high-potential alternative investment opportunities. We believe that our focus on delivering high risk-adjusted returns while supporting the success of our portfolio companies aligns well with the discerning investors on Pershing's platform.”BNY Mellon | Pershing, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, is a leading provider of investments solutions. With nearly $1.9 trillion in assets under administration and more than $35.5 trillion in assets under custody, BNY Mellon | Pershing is a global leader in the financial services industry. The platform supports financial professionals in delivering quality investment products to their clients, with a strong emphasis on compliance and regulatory standards.By joining the BNY Mellon | Pershing Alternative Investment Solutions platform, Capital QVentures reinforces its commitment to expanding its investor base and providing unique investment opportunities that are not only beneficial but also contribute positively to the communities they serve. This inclusion also highlights Capital QBusiness Development Company's compliance with Pershing's rigorous standards for operational excellence, transparency, and investor protection.About CAPQ BDC Inc. / Capital QBusiness Development Company:CAPQ BDC Inc., doing business as Capital QBusiness Development Company, is a Full-stack Venture Capital BDC that focuses on delivering innovative alternative investment solutions to its clients. By aligning the interests of investors, entrepreneurs, and the communities they serve, Capital QVentures aims to foster a thriving ecosystem where all stakeholders benefit from the success of their ventures. With a strong track record and a commitment to investor protection, Capital QBusiness Development Company is dedicated to providing high risk-adjusted returns through strategic investments in high-growth potential companies.

