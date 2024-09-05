Actor EXIE BOOKER Turns Criminal Bossman for Peacock Series ‘FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST’

Actor Exie Booker Fight Night - Exie Booker (far right) - photo by Kevin Kwan Fight Night premiere - Exie Booker (far left)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Exie Booker emerges as criminal underworld bossman Derrick ‘Tex’ Patterson in the highly-anticipated limited series, FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, premiering on Peacock beginning September 5th.Booker joins the all-star cast led by Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Terrance Howard. The eight-episode thriller was written by showrunner Shaye Ogbonna, who executive produces along with Hart, Will Packer, Craig Brewer, and Sabrina Wind.Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the story revolves around an infamous armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight. A hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) becomes the prime suspect when he hosts an afterparty with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, including Derrick ‘Tex’ Patterson (Booker). Hellbent on clearing his name, Chicken Man must convince his old adversary of his innocence to the most brazen heist in Atlanta’s history.“Being surrounded every day on set by all these talented, black industry icons was amazing. Getting to play opposite them was like being in a masterclass. It was the greatest experience of my career,” Booker shares.Hitting theaters on October 11th, Booker is recruited as Smiling Sam Green for the family feature film, Average Joe. The uplifting story is based on the life of retired US Marine turned high school coach Joseph Kennedy, who took a legal stand to defend his marriage, job, and religious freedom when all the odds were stacked against him.Also coming soon to Paramount+, Booker can be seen in the new contemporary oil rig drama series Landman, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and starring Billy Bob Thornton.A Los Angeles native, Booker has built a solid reputation for his talents over the years. Most recently, audiences were able to catch him in standout roles on ABC’s action-drama series 9-1-1 and recurring on Tyler Perry’s The Oval for BET. Prior to this, he recurred on the Netflix vampire drama First Kill, and notably appeared on Atlanta, Queens, Colin in Black & White, and Criminal Minds among many others.Follow EXIE BOOKER on Instagram: @ExieBookerOfficial and X (Twitter): @ExieBooker

