New Castle School of Trades Students to receive $140,000 in Scholarships

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle School of Trades , one of the region’s largest and most respected trade and technical institutions, will recognize students with over $140,000 in scholarships.This incredible opportunity is made possible by the generous support of America’s Trades Foundation, corporate sponsors, civic organizations, and local individuals. The scholarships will help current NCST students as they pursue rewarding careers in the skilled trades."For more than 75 years, New Castle School of Trades has been equipping men and women with the skills needed for rewarding, in-demand careers across a range of skilled trades. Our annual Scholarship Day, which has awarded over $250,000 in the last two years, allows us to further support students and graduates as they start their professional journeys," said Rex Spaulding, President."We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from America’s Trades Foundation and numerous organizations across the region. Thanks to their dedication, we are proud to recognize over 50 scholarship recipients at NCST," said Dennis Corrado, School Director. "These scholarships provide crucial financial assistance and honor students for their consistent academic excellence. This collaboration between industry and education exemplifies how we can collectively nurture the next generation of skilled tradespeople," he added.NCST will officially celebrate its 2024 Scholarship Day on Tuesday, September 10th at 12 noon. The event will be held at the main campus at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16101. The event is open to the public, and more than 400 students, their families, and industry leaders are expected to attend.For complete event details, visit: https://www.ncstrades.edu/event-calendar/ About New Castle School of TradesSince its founding in 1945, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) has become one of the premier trade schools in the Pennsylvania and Ohio area. Over the last 75 years, NCST has evolved from educating students into competent tradesmen and women to training students to become more sophisticated and innovative craftsmen and women who will be tomorrow's highly skilled technicians. Learn more at https://www.ncstrades.edu/ About America’s Trades FoundationAmerica’s Trades Foundation: Providing scholarship opportunities for students in the skilled trades. Our Mission is to empower students with skilled trades education and training through charitable support. Our goal is to help advance futures and transform the region. America’s Trades Foundation is a 501C tax-exempt non-profit. To learn more, visit https://americastradesfoundation.org/

