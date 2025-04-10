Fastport Earns VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award for 2025

Fastport receives the VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award for 2025

Fastport, Inc. has received the Recognized Employer Award in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport , Inc. has received the Recognized Employer Award in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program, through the organization’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community, VETS Indexes is excited to announce.Click this link to see all the awardees https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2025 “Fastport, Inc. has demonstrated outstanding support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the Recognized Employer Award as a result,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of Fastport, Inc. to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. Congratulations to Fastport, Inc. for its remarkable progress creating a workplace that welcomes veterans and empowers them to advance their careers,” he added.“Receiving the VETS Indexes Employer Award for 2025 is a powerful validation of Fastport’s ongoing dedication to the veteran community,” said Paige Faulconer, Marketing Director, Fastport. “This recognition highlights the strength of our policies and programs that help veterans successfully transition into civilian careers and reflects our deep commitment to fostering a workplace where veterans are welcomed, supported, and empowered,” she added.This year, a record total of 349 organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than ever before! Of those participants, VETS Indexes recognized 294 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring• Veteran employee development and retention• Veteran-inclusive policies and culture• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves• Military spouse/family supportFor more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology . To register and participate in the upcoming 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards competition, please click here: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/ About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About VETS IndexesVETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, regularly outpacing the S&P 500.As the world’s first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

