Health leaders celebrate 50 years of improved health and nutrition for Minnesota families

Sept. 5, 2024

Minnesota health leaders came together at an event today in St. Paul to celebrate 50 years of one of the nation’s most successful public health efforts, WIC, the federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children.

“For half a century, WIC has increased access to healthy food, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We’re celebrating 50 years of empowering families, building healthier communities and nurturing the future.”

Over the decades, Minnesota has been one of the top five states in the nation for enrolling eligible families. In 2022, about 38% of all infants born in the state were served by WIC.

"When I think of WIC, I can't help but be very thankful of all that my life has become. I went from being a breastfeeding mother in school with questions about safe handling of my expressed milk, to becoming a Certified Lactation Educator and peer counselor, answering the questions of other new moms,” said Yaa Yaa Nti, Hennepin County WIC peer breastfeeding counselor and former WIC participant.

WIC started as a pilot project with doctors prescribing healthy food as medicine and grew into a U.S. public health success story supporting generations of Minnesota families from pregnancy to age 5 years. The first WIC site officially opened in Pineville, KY, on Jan. 15, 1974. By the end of the year, WIC was operating in 45 states, including Minnesota. In 2023, Minnesota WIC served an average of 106,000 women, infants and children monthly, about 7,000 more than the 2022 monthly average. Nearly 95% of eligible Minnesota infants received WIC benefits in 2022.

Over the years, the success and cost-effectiveness of WIC garnered strong bipartisan congressional support. For example, one study found that every dollar spent on WIC during the prenatal period, $1.24 to $6.83 was saved in Medicaid costs for newborn infants. Lawmakers supported the program by expanding the food package, strengthening the role of nutrition education, and adding the peer breastfeeding counseling program.

Decades of studies show WIC works. Available research suggests parents who participate in WIC give birth to healthier babies and buy and eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products. In 2022, MN WIC participants purchased $78 million in WIC foods at grocery stores in Minnesota, including fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and peanut butter, milk, eggs, etc. In addition, children who receive WIC benefits show improved cognitive development, are more likely to be up to date on immunizations, have a regular source of medical care and are less likely to suffer anemia due to iron deficiency, according to research.

Minnesota WIC has also evolved over the years implementing peer breastfeeding support, transitioning from paper to online applications, providing remote services during the pandemic, launching the My MN WIC app eight years ago, and now participants use an eWIC card to scan and receive WIC food benefits instead of using paper vouchers. An online shopping pilot was also launched with Hy-Vee stores this year. During the pandemic, WIC provided additional dollars for participants to purchase fruits and vegetables. The change is now a permanent part of the WIC food package.

“It’s really fitting that during this anniversary year WIC took a huge step forward in 2024 by increasing the cash value benefit, so families can buy more whole fruits and vegetables, as they face increased prices at grocery stores,” said Minnesota WIC Director Kate Franken. Now – WIC provides $26 monthly for each child and $47 to $52 monthly for women.

“The Minnesota WIC program would not be where it is today without our local agencies throughout the state and their teams of incredible, hard-working staff,” said Franken. “They are the face of the program in their communities – connecting with families and building relationships while sharing vital nutrition information and providing breastfeeding and other support services.”

Minnesota WIC is available in every county and seven Tribal nations in the state. Families can apply for WIC online. Pregnant people, parents – including foster parents and guardians – with an infant or child younger than age 5 years can apply. Families must be income eligible and live in Minnesota.

“WIC to me is more than a nutritional program, it’s also a foundation of support for the overall wellbeing of families,” said Ramsey County WIC Nutrition Educator Andrea Phothisanh. “It provides the check-in parents with young children often need. Participants trust WIC to offer them help when it’s needed, and that helps strengthen families and our community.”

Learn more about the Minnesota WIC program and the positive impact it has on Minnesota families: WIC Program.

View recent data and facts about the WIC program: Minnesota WIC Facts 2024 (PDF)

Online WIC application: Apply for WIC

Find your local WIC agency: Minnesota WIC Agency Directory

Learn about WIC foods: Shopping Guide Effective 2023 (PDF)

Welcome to Minnesota WIC Videos

