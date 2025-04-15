MDH delays effective date of layoffs following issuance of temporary restraining order

News Release

April 15, 2025

Yesterday (April 14), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that layoffs made public at the beginning of April would be delayed as a result of a temporary restraining order issued by a federal district court in Rhode Island in State of Colorado, et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, et al. on April 5.

“We are grateful for this action by the court, which we feel aligns with the federal government’s responsibility to us as a grantee,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “This action has given us additional short-term certainty around this funding, which allows us to delay this layoff process slightly. We continue to remain hopeful for a positive long-term outcome in this case that would allow us to mitigate the need to layoff so many smart, dedicated staff who are vital to protecting the health of Minnesotans.”

Starting April 1, MDH sent layoff and separation notices to approximately 170 employees as a result of the recently terminated federal grants. With the time the temporary restraining order provided, MDH leadership were able to move the effective layoff date to May 13.

These layoffs are a direct consequence of the unprecedented and unexpected action by the federal government to revoke more than $220 million in previously approved federal funding.

