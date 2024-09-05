MPD Arrests Suspect in Weapon Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the man in an Unlawful Possession of a Firearm offense in Northeast.

On August 28th, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from our Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing the area of the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, when they saw a man exit a suspicious vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled. Officers witnessed the man run towards I-295 southbound and jump down from a retaining wall. Moments later, officers were able to see the man place a firearm in a storm drain. The man fled the area on the back of a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle has been identified and located.

During the investigation, while one of the officers were attempting to retrieve the firearm from the storm drain as evidence, the gun discharged striking the officer. Other officers immediately began providing care and the officer was transported by the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday night, 27-year-old Tyrell Lamonte Bailey of Northeast, D.C., was placed under arrest without incident after surrendering in the Seventh District.

Pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, Bailey was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

"I want to thank the members of the Metropolitan Police Department and express my appreciation for the community for their tips and information that led to identifying and the arrest of this individual," said Chief Pamela A. Smith. "Our focus is on honoring the memory and legacy of Investigator Wayne David and giving him an exceptional send off during his funeral services next week. Our department continues to heal, and we’ll continue to support the family as they grieve and heal.”

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our community for their support throughout this investigation. MPD also extends its gratitude to our local partners, the FBI Washington Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division, and the United States Marshals Service for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 24132790

###