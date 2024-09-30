H2Ocean Participated at CancerCon 2024, Showcasing Natural Sea Salt Based Healing Solutions for Cancer Survivorship

H2Ocean Sea Salt based Natural Oral Rinse Rajiv Saini (L) and Eddie Kolos (R) with Alison Silberman, CEO, Stupid Cancer, at the H2Ocean Booth Rajiv Saini (L) and Eddie Kolos (R) with Matthew Zachary, Patient Advocate & Founder of Stupid Cancer, at the H2Ocean Booth Eddie Kolos (L), and Rajiv Saini with Veronika Panagiotou, Advocacy and Program Manager, National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, at the H2Ocean Booth Eddie Kolos, CEO, Donating and Supporting CancerCon Conference with H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash

Supporting the AYA Cancer Community with Patented Science Backed Oral and Skin Care Natural Solutions that Heals, Hydrates, and Nourishes the Skin.

Through our sea salt based Healing Rinse mouthwash, we offer a safe, mineral enriched, natural alternative for those seeking relief from the harsh oral side effects of cancer treatment. ” — Eddie Kolos, CEO

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in natural sea salt based healing products, proudly participated as an exhibitor at CancerCon 2024, organized by the Stupid Cancer organization from August 15-18 in Austin, Texas. This groundbreaking event focused on the unique challenges faced by adolescents and young adults (AYA) impacted by cancer. H2Ocean, headquartered in Stuart, Florida, introduced its patented Red Sea salt based, mineral rich product line, which nourishes and heals the skin and oral cavity using minerals, enzymes, and ocean elements. As a trusted name in natural healing since 2001, H2Ocean’s sea salt based products are backed by science and have earned the loyalty of millions worldwide.CancerCon 2024: A Hub for AYA Cancer Advocacy and Innovation: CancerCon is one of the first patient advocacy organizations exclusively dedicated to the AYA cancer community, bringing together patients, survivors, caregivers, and industry leaders to address the unique challenges this demographic faces. The event featured engaging sessions led by professionals from prestigious institutions, including MD Anderson, UT Health Science Center at Houston, Mayo Clinic, the American Cancer Society, the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, and Dell Medical School, among others. Sponsors and industry leaders such as Merck, Novartis, Amgen, Sanofi, Lilly, Genentech, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals also had a strong presence, fostering dynamic discussions on cancer survivorship.The conference addressed key issues, including topics such as "Moving Forward: Addressing the Physical Needs of AYAs with Cancer," "Finding Primary Care Post-Cancer," "Community-Engaged Research in Cancer Care," "Navigating Medical Billing and Health Insurance," and "Changing the Cancer Narrative in Pop Culture." In the educational gallery, posters highlighted cutting-edge research and survivorship topics, such as the work from the AYA STAR Lab and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's survivorship workbooks.H2Ocean was a significant presence in the exhibitor space, where attendees explored the company's sea salt based healing products naturally formulated to address the side effects of cancer treatment, including chemo mouth . The company liberally donated its patented Healing Rinse mouthwash, ensuring that all registered attendees received samples to experience its benefits firsthand.Natural Healing Solutions for Cancer Survivors: H2Ocean’s Healing Rinse is a natural, soothing mouthwash that helps manage the painful oral side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Its primary ingredient, Red Sea salt, contains over 82 trace minerals that aid in healing ulcerated tissues. H2Ocean Healing Rinse is free from alcohol, artificial colors, chemicals, sugar, fluoride, and preservatives. It is enriched with Xylitol, a natural sweetener, and Lysozyme, a natural antibacterial enzyme found in saliva. These ingredients are scientifically formulated to provide comprehensive oral care for the chemo mouth while ensuring that sensitive tissues are not further irritated.Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing safe, effective solutions for cancer survivors. He said, "We understand the severe challenges faced by cancer survivors, especially when it comes to oral health during treatment. H2Ocean Healing Rinse was formulated with their needs in mind, offering a natural, mineral rich solution that helps relieve discomfort and promote healing. We're proud to support the AYA community at CancerCon and offer a product that can truly make a difference." The Healing Rinse is not only effective for oral care but also for skin nourishment. Its organic ingredients, including unrefined Red Sea salt, mirror the trace minerals found in human body fluids, making it a perfect natural match for the body’s healing processes. As a result, the rinse helps reduce the burning and stinging sensations often associated with chemo mouth, while soothing painful, ulcerated areas without the use of harsh chemicals.Dr. Rajiv Saini, H2Ocean's Chief Scientific Officer, highlighted the scientific backing of the company’s product line. He said, "Our sea salt based Healing Rinse is backed by research and years of clinical use. The Red Sea salt we use is a natural powerhouse, loaded with essential minerals that not only heal but also restore balance to the body’s oral and skin tissues. By avoiding irritants like alcohol and artificial preservatives, we ensure that cancer survivors can focus on healing, not managing side effects." Dr. Saini shared insights into the oral systemic health connection and the importance of gentle, natural products for maintaining good oral hygiene during and after cancer treatments. He emphasized the vital role that oral care plays in survivorship, noting that harsh chemicals commonly found in commercial oral care products can exacerbate symptoms of chemo mouth, making H2Ocean’s Healing Rinse a safer and more effective alternative.H2Ocean Supporting Cancer Survivorship Beyond Products: At CancerCon 2024, H2Ocean’s booth was a hub of activity, with cancer survivors, healthcare professionals, and caregivers eager to learn about the company's approach to oral health care for cancer patients. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Eddie Kolos and Dr. Saini in meaningful discussions about how H2Ocean can continue to contribute to cancer survivorship.H2Ocean Commitment to Cancer Care and Survivorship: H2Ocean’s participation in CancerCon 2024 reinforced the company’s longstanding commitment to the AYA cancer community. By offering natural, clinically proven solutions like the Healing Rinse, H2Ocean supports cancer survivors in maintaining their oral health and managing the side effects of treatment."We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the cancer survivorship space," said Eddie Kolos. "Through our sea salt based products, we offer a natural, safe alternative for those seeking relief from the harsh side effects of cancer treatments. CancerCon provided a platform for us to connect with the AYA community, and we are honored to be part of such a meaningful cause."As a global leader in natural healing solutions, H2Ocean remains at the forefront of supporting cancer survivors, contributing to the well-being of individuals affected by cancer through science-backed, natural skin care products.About H2Ocean: H2Ocean has been a pioneer in natural, sea salt based healing products since 2001. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, the company is globally recognized for its patented, clinically proven sea salt based products that aid in skin and oral healing. H2Ocean’s product lines are trusted by millions of users worldwide, offering safe, effective, and natural solutions backed by science. The company’s mission is to continue developing innovative products that contribute to health and wellness, particularly for cancer survivors.

