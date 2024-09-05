Screen-Free Summer Sparks Creativity and Learning at Beech Hill School 

In a world dominated by screens, Beech Hill School took a refreshing approach this summer with their screen-free summer program, offering K-7 students a four-week immersive experience focused on hands-on learning and community building this summer. Over 30 campers attended regularly, representing 45% of the school’s student population, making it a resounding success.

A key factor in the success of the program was the collaborative effort of Beech Hill School’s teachers and staff. From the outset, the planning and execution of the summer activities were a team effort, with educators pooling their expertise and creativity to design a program that would both engage and educate students without the use of technology. Their commitment to fostering a nurturing and dynamic learning environment was evident in all aspects of the program, from the lesson plans to the field trips.

The program began each day with a morning meeting, a familiar tradition at Beech Hill School that has long been used to foster a sense of community and connection among students and staff. Organizers of the program were dedicated to providing engaging activities that built foundational math and reading skills, while also offering team-building, physical education, and STEAM-related enrichment, all without the use of technology.

Each week of the program revolved around a different theme. Students explored “Space & Science,” where younger campers engaged in activities like skip-counting, scaling down the solar system, and a cosmic firework science activity. Another week, themed “Maine: Vacationland,” saw students diving into local culture and nature with trips to the Oceanarium and the Golf of Maine. A special highlight was listening to a guest reader who shared stories about Robert McCloskey, the author of Blueberries for Sal.

Visual and performing arts also took center stage during one of the weeks. Activities included puppet theater, performance poetry, and theater/improv exercises led by guest instructors from Penobscot Theater, the University of Maine, and the Grand Theater. The students even visited a local theater to watch other campers rehearse for a performance of Disney’s Frozen Jr.

This year marked the first time Beech Hill School expanded its summer program to include middle school students, creating a new initiative called “Summer Scholars.” Principal Nichole Pothier worked directly with students at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, gathering their input on interests, which led to a diverse range of activities. These included explorations in poetry, photography, crocheting, sewing, fishing, hiking, drawing, painting, wood-burning, and various sports.

With the assistance of high school student mentors, teachers and staff worked closely with students, guiding them through projects that encouraged critical thinking and creativity. Students were encouraged to take the lead in certain activities, which fostered a sense of ownership and responsibility among the campers. This collaborative dynamic was particularly evident in the middle school “Summer Scholars” initiative, where students had a say in the projects they pursued. The partnership between students and educators was crucial in creating a learning environment where students felt empowered to explore new ideas and develop new skills in a meaningful and personalized way.

The program was enriched by visits from community members who shared their skills and stories. A Beech Hill School alumna and entrepreneur stopped by to give a tour of her food truck and taught students how to make homemade strawberry shortcakes. Another parent, who is also a clinical mental health counselor, introduced campers to “breath work” techniques for managing stress. Local community members also led a “Project Pajama Pants” sewing experience while Ellsworth Eagle athletes engaged students in basketball activities.

The K-7 program culminated in a “Water Olympics” event, where campers celebrated their four weeks of learning, growth, and strengthened connections with their school community. The event was a fun-filled finale that provided the perfect end to a summer filled with creativity, learning, and screen-free adventures.

Beech Hill School’s commitment to providing a meaningful, technology-free summer experience, coupled with the collaborative efforts of teachers, staff, and students, has not only helped students develop new skills but also reinforced the power of community and face-to-face interaction in an increasingly digital world. The success of the program is a testament to what can be achieved when educators and students work together in a supportive and creative environment, and it promises to positively impact the school community as the new academic year begins.

This story was submitted by Beech Hill School. To submit a good news story from your school, please fill out this good news submission form.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.